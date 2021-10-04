5 trades AFC teams should make before the trade deadline

The trade deadline for the 2021 NFL season is November 2, 2021. With the way the season started, there's sure to be more action, specifically for the AFC, at the trade deadline than there usually is.

For the AFC, there are plenty of additions and even subtractions that can be made throughout the conference that can move a team from the bottom of the division to the top.

Here are a few possible trades that teams in the AFC should consider making before the November trade deadline.

5 possible trades AFC teams consider before the trade deadline

#1 - Houston Texans trade LB Zach Cunningham

The Houston Texans are last in the AFC South and have already moved some key players the last few seasons. Not to mention quarterback Deshaun Watson is also likely on his way out.

Moving linebacker Zach Cunningham seems like the best move for the Texans. Cunningham is statistically one of the best linebackers to start the season. The Texans could get a good return for Cunningham, especially to teams like the Cleveland Browns who could use additional help at linebacker. Additional draft picks for the future could help what looks to be a Texans rebuild.

#2 - New England Patriots trade for New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas is currently out for the Saints as he recovers from offseason surgery. But there have been sources who have said that Thomas wants a trade out of New Orleans. What better team to acquire a wide receiver like Michael Thomas than the New England Patriots?

Mike Triplett @MikeTriplett Saints are also still missing WR Michael Thomas (PUP), DT David Onyemata (suspension) and DE Marcus Davenport, LB Kwon Alexander, WR Tre’Quan Smith, CB Ken Crawley, TE Nick Vannett, K Wil Lutz (IR). But they're getting closer to all of their returns with a Week 6 bye coming up. Saints are also still missing WR Michael Thomas (PUP), DT David Onyemata (suspension) and DE Marcus Davenport, LB Kwon Alexander, WR Tre’Quan Smith, CB Ken Crawley, TE Nick Vannett, K Wil Lutz (IR). But they're getting closer to all of their returns with a Week 6 bye coming up.

The Patriots did sign several wide receivers through free agency, but Bill Belichick and company will jump at the chance to make a move for another receiving option for their rookie quarterback as they compete for the AFC East.

#3 - Pittsburgh Steelers trade for OT Jacksonville Jaguars Jawaan Taylor

The Pittsburgh Steelers were aware that they would have offensive line issues before the season began. But the offensive line seems to look worse each week, which is bad news for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Brandon Thorn @BrandonThornNFL Check out Jawaan Taylor catching this backer on the backside of zone Check out Jawaan Taylor catching this backer on the backside of zone https://t.co/prUBYHM8OS

If the Jacksonville Jaguars continue on the same trajectory that they are currently on with a 0-4 start, then the team may consider moving some players. The Steelers should look for offensive line help as the trade deadline nears. Currently at 1-2, the Steelers need help with pass protection, which Jawaan Taylor would bring.

#4 - Miami Dolphins trade for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

The Miami Dolphins finished the 2020 NFL season in second place in the AFC East with ten wins. The Dolphins aren't having the same kind of production and have lost quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the time being.

There have been rumors swirling for months that the Dolphins were interested in trading for Deshaun Watson, but the price that the Texans want in return has been rumored to be too high. If Houston lowers its potential return, the Dolphins could make themselves contenders again in the AFC East.

#5 - Denver Broncos trade for Chicago Bears WR Allen Robinson II

Also Read

The Denver Broncos are off to a hot start with Teddy Bridgewater as the starting quarterback, leading the team to the top of the AFC West. But they have also endured some injuries to the wide receiving core.

K.J. Hamler tore his ACL last week and Jerry Jeudy is out with an ankle injury. Allen Robinson isn't being used to his fullest potential in Chicago and at this point would likely welcome a trade to a contending AFC West team.

Edited by LeRon Haire

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far