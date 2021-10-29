5 moves that could shake up the entire NFL before the 2021 trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline is on November 2nd. Teams will either be looking to shore up their roster for a playoff push or unload veterans and players who don’t fit with the team’s future for draft picks or cap space.

Trade rumors and roster upheaval are not as robust as the NBA when it’s close to the deadline, but the NFL has its share of intrigue, and this season should be no different, especially with one particularly talented player who hasn’t yet played a down this season.

The following five moves before the trade deadline may prove to be the difference between a playoff berth and a place of mediocrity.

#5 - Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts, to a team in need of a veteran running back for 50/50 share

The Indianapolis Colts have rebounded from a 0-3 start to remain in the thick of the AFC South Division title. Veteran running back Marlon Mack is coming off an Achilles injury that kept him out of the 2020 season. Although Mack has recovered well from an injury that has ended several other careers, his yards-per-carry this season is below four yards per carry.

Marlon Mack will be looking for a new home as he’s now the clear backup option behind running back Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines. There won’t be many starting jobs available for Mack to step in and start right away, in the event of a trade. But the Colts running back could find a better situation that could offer him a 50/50 timeshare in the backfield. Teams can always use a veteran running back to soak up important early down carries.

#4 - Melvin Ingram, OLB, Pittsburgh Steelers, to a playoff contender with a need for a pass rusher

Former first-round draft pick and 3-time Pro Bowler Melvin Ingram has seen his playing time drastically reduced this season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The outside linebacker reportedly wants out of Pittsburgh, and the Kansas City Chiefs have already made a trade offer for the edge rusher. The Steelers, however, did not want to trade Ingram to an AFC team for fear of helping opponents vying for the same NFL wildcard playoff spot.

The disgruntled linebacker could be shipped out to an NFC team in need of a boost for its past rush. Don’t be surprised, though, if the Steelers stay put at the trade deadline and ensure they have solid depth along their linebacker corps.

