5 under-the-radar prospects to watch out for at 2025 NFL Combine ft. Dont'e Thornton

The 2025 NFL Combine is set to start soon and draft prospects will have the opportunity to show off their skillsets in front of scouts. This will be one of their best chances to improve their draft stock and get teams excited about potentially drafting them. Here are five under-the-radar prospects to keep an eye on.

5 underrated draft prospects ahead of 2025 NFL Combine

Dont'e Thornton

#1 - Brashard Smith, RB, SMU

Brashard Smith spent three years as a wide receiver for the Miami Hurricanes before he went to the SMU Mustangs and switched to a running back.

In just one year in the backfield, he rushed for 1,332 yards and 14 touchdowns. He likely still has plenty of room to develop even further. And given his receiving background, he could be a huge addition for any NFL team.

#2 - David Walker, EDGE, Central Arkansas Bears

David Walker played in the FCS for the Central Arkansas Bears, so he may not be well-known just yet. That is likely to change after the 2025 NFL Combine as he is one of the most talented edge rushers in the country. He totaled at least 30 sacks across the past three years and won the Buck Buchanon Award as the top FCS defender in the nation.

#3 - Dont'e Thornton, WR, Tennessee Volunteers

Dont'e Thornton fits the typical mold of a player who will likely significantly improve his draft stock during the 2025 NFL Combine due to his elite athleticism and impressive frame.

He stands at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, while also being projected to run in the 4.3-range in the 40-yard dash. His upside should outweigh his underwhelming 2024 season with just 661 yards for the Tennessee Volunteers after transferring there from the Oregon Ducks.

#4 - Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech Hokies

Bhayshul Tuten is an underrated running back prospect who can improve his overall rating going into the 2025 NFL Draft due to his elite speed.

He has reportedly been clocked at 4.32 seconds in the 40-yard dash, so he has a chance to record the top time for his position. Speed is always attractive at the Combine, so the Virginia Tech Hokies star could get the scouts' attention.

#5 - Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary Tribe

Charles Grant was selected as an All-American offensive tackle in each of his past two season with the William & Mary Tribe. He was absolutely dominant in his position, allowing just four total sacks in his career that include playing in 2,643 snaps. He is under-the-radar due to playing in the FCS, but probably won't be after the NFL Combine.

