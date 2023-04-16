5 worst landing spots for top QB prospects

There are four top QB prospects in this NFL Draft. Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis are all expected to go in the first round and could very well go in the top 10. A lot of teams could use one of them.

However, not all the teams that could take a quarterback have a good situation for them. In fact, some of the potential landing spots for Stroud, Young and company are downright bad. Here are the worst places they can go.

Worst landing spots for Bryce Young, CJ Stroud and other QB prospects

5) Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are probably getting one of the top QB prospects in the draft, but it will be a tough situation for whomever they select. There's nothing on offense, save for Dameon Pierce in the backfield after trading Brandin Cooks away. They hired a defensive guru as head coach and there's been a lot of dysfunction in the quarterback room lately. It will be tough for anyone who plays quarterback there right now.

4) New York Jets

Will the Jets get a rookie quarterback?

The New York Jets will probably end up with Aaron Rodgers. However, if they don't, the fan base will not accept another year of Zach Wilson. The Jets may have to use their 13th pick or move up to get a quarterback. Unfortunately, that would mean that whoever they get will be compared to Rodgers and there's immediate playoff hopes on his shoulders. That's not ideal for mental development.

3) Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders would be bad for QB prospects

The Washington Commanders are starting Sam Howell right now, but if someone like Anthony Richardson or Will Levis slides to them, they should absolutely consider it or consider moving up a bit to get one of them. However, it would be a bad situation for either one of them. They don't have an elite offense to help grow a young quarterback and there's more franchise dysfunction there than anywhere else in sports.

2) Atlanta Falcons

Most NFL teams don't have Kyle Pitts at tight end, but that's where the positives on offense really end for the Atlanta Falcons. Desmond Ridder is still there and they don't have a lot of weapons. Their coaching staff also isn't constructed to mold a QB prospect right now. They feature a run-heavy offense, which probably won't be good for any QB prospects this year.

1) Tennessee Titans

The Tennesse Titans may make a big swing for Anthony Richardson, but it wouldn't be a good situation for him or anyone at that positions. None of the top QB prospects are considered on the same level as Trevor Lawrence, Andrew Luck, Cam Newton or Peyton Manning in the sense that they could be inserted into almost any situation and become a star.

The Titans are the worst situation for any rookie quarterback. They have nothing in terms of weapons for the quarterback to throw to. They have a defensive head coach and one of the most run-heavy offenses of all time. Malik Willis wasn't as good as some of this year's class is, but he struggled mightily and they appear to have already given up on him, so it might be more of the same for someone in 2023.

