5 WRs the Cowboys should consider signing ahead of 2022 NFL season 

The Dallas Cowboys had one of the best wide receiver groups last year, but that's no longer the case ahead of the 2022 NFL season. They traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns during the offseason, turning one of their biggest strengths into a relative weakness.

The Cowboys signed James Washington during the free agency period, but he fractured his foot in training camp and will be unavailable for the early part of the season. He will join Michael Gallup on the sidelines, who is still recovering from knee surgery and is unlikely to be ready for Week 1.

While CeeDee Lamb has already shown superstar potential, the rest of their depth at the position consists of unproven youngsters. The Cowboys would be wise to add another veteran to their roster to give quarterback Dak Prescott another weapon to work with.

So, here are five potential candidates to be that additional WR for the Cowboys.

#1 - Cole Beasley

Buffalo Bills WR Cole Beasley

Cole Beasley makes a ton of sense for the Cowboys right now. Prior to spending the last three seasons with the Buffalo Bills, he spent the first seven years of his career with the Cowboys.

Beasley's final three seasons in Dallas featured Dak Prescott as his quarterback when he combined for 176 receptions for 1,819 yards and 12 touchdowns. The chemistry the two have already built together makes him a logical addition to their offense.

#2 - Will Fuller

Houston Texans WR Will Fuller

Will Fuller has established himself as a deep threat wide receiver. He has averaged nearly 15 yards per reception during his career with 24 touchdowns in just 55 games played.

josh houtz @houtz over the last two seasons, will fuller v caught 102/146 targets for 1,549 yards (15.2 YPC) and 11 touchdowns. here's a look at his 11 touchdowns. #finsup over the last two seasons, will fuller v caught 102/146 targets for 1,549 yards (15.2 YPC) and 11 touchdowns. here's a look at his 11 touchdowns. #finsup https://t.co/1frhV6Nkq4

Fuller's skillset would be a welcome addition to the Cowboys offense, as they are currently missing a true deep threat. Fuller would help stretch the field and open up the opposing defense.

#3 - Odell Beckham Jr.

Los Angeles Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. is likely the best wide receiver who is still available in free agency ahead of the 2022 NFL season. He helped the Los Angeles Rams win a Super Bowl last season as a key part of their offense, scoring seven touchdowns in just 12 games, including in the playoffs.

The only issue with signing Odell Beckham Jr. right now is that he is still recovering from a knee injury he suffered in the first quarter of the Super Bowl last season. He's unlikely to be ready for Week 1, but can still help the Cowboys later on by giving them an established weapon in the passing game.

#4 - DeSean Jackson

Philadelphia Eagles WR DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson has proven to be one of the best deep threat wide receivers in the entire NFL during his impressive 14-year career. He has led the NFL in yards per reception during four separate seasons while also eclipsing 20 yards per reception three times.

While Jackson is now 35 years old and past his prime, he proved last year that he is still capable of taking the top off a defense. In 16 games split between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams, he averaged 22.7 yards per reception.

#5 - Emmanuel Sanders

Buffalo Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders

Emmanuel Sanders has been extremely consistent throughout his long and successful NFL career so far. He has eclipsed 40 receptions and 550 receiving yards in each of the last 10 seasons while also surpassing 850 receiving yards five times.

Bills TD A Day @BillsTouchdown Josh Allen to Emmanuel Sanders vs. Kansas City 10/10/21 Josh Allen to Emmanuel Sanders vs. Kansas City 10/10/21 https://t.co/S8YIhYlaLQ

Sanders has spent time with five different teams during his career, demonstrating his versatility and adaptability. He's an established veteran who could provide an immediate boost to the Dallas offense.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat