5 XFL players likely to be signed to NFL rosters in 2023 feat. Ben DiNucci

The 2023 XFL season is one game away from its completion. The DC Defenders, who are the champions of the North Division, are set to lock horns with the Arlington Renegades, who conquered the South Division against all odds.

The relaunch of what is popularly known as 'The Rock League' has been somewhat successful. The league has seen some outstanding players who are widely tipped to make a move to the NFL.

In this article, we take a look at five XFL players who are likely to be signed by NFL teams this offseason.

#1 - Ben DiNucci

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback could be making a return to the NFL this year after a previous stint filled with inconsistency. He was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 as the 231st overall pick but could make three appearances for the team.

DiNucci has had a brilliant performance for the Seattle Sea Dragons in the XFL this season, leading them to the playoffs. The signal-caller threw for 2,671 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also rushed for 305 yards and three touchdowns. The display has earned him an invitation to the Denver Broncos mini-camp.

#2 - Jack Coan

The San Antonio Brahmas quarterback went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft. Nonetheless, he joined the Indianapolis Colts in May as an undrafted free agent. However, he was waived by the Colts in August, just before the start of the 2022 regular season.

Coan has been invited by the New York Jets and the Seattle Seahawks to attend their mini-camp this offseason after a solid performance in the 2023 XFL season. Appearing in eight games, Coan recorded a total of 1,403 passing yards in 242 attempts and six touchdowns.

#3 - Trent Harris

Harris could also be set to return to the NFL this year after a sterling season with the Houston Roughnecks. The outside linebacker was undrafted in 2018 and was once on the rosters of the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Now a free agent, the edge-rusher will be seeking to get back to the NFL before the start of the 2023 season. In nine games for the Roughnecks, Harris recorded a league-high 30 combined tackles and 9.5 sacks. He has been invited to the Denver Broncos rookie camp for this offseason.

#4 - Michael Joseph

Michael Joseph was on the Chicago Bears' roster for four seasons before joining the DC Defenders in the XFL. The University of Dubuque alum was only able to make one appearance for the Bears during his time with the franchise.

However, after an impressive season with the best team in the XFL, Joseph could be set for a return to the NFL. The cornerback recorded 40 combined tackles, four interceptions, as well as two touchdowns with the DC Defenders this season. His performance could earn him an NFL return.

#5 - Abram Smith

Coming out of the Baylor Bears football program, Smith went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft. The New Orleans Saints, nonetheless, signed him as an undrafted free agent in May 2022. The running back was later waived by the franchise in August, prior to the commencement of the regular season.

Smith was drafted as the first-overall pick in the 2023 XFL Draft first phase. He appeared in all 10 regular season games for the DC Defenders this season in the XFL. He was able to rush for 788 yards in 157 carries, scoring seven touchdowns. He is definitely one of the XFL players being watched by a couple of NFL teams.

