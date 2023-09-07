NFL
40 Alexander Mattison-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023 season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 07, 2023 11:51 GMT
Alexander Mattison is expected to play an important role for the Minnesota Vikings in the 2023 season. The running back is expected to get more game time following Dalvin Cook's departure to the New York Jets this offseason.

Mattison recorded 283 rushing yards on 74 carries with five touchdowns on the ground across 17 games last season. He formed a strong partnership with quarterback Kirk Cousins as the Vikings reached the playoffs.

Across four seasons in the big league, Mattison has racked up 299.6 fantasy points. He added 73.4 fantasy points last year, averaging 4.3 FPPG.

However, the 25-year-old is tipped to improve on those numbers in the upcoming season. Hence, he will be a popular pick among fantasy football fans in 2023.

40 of the best Alexander Mattison-inspired fantasy football team names

Coming up with a creative and unique fantasy football team name is important before the NFL season begins. Moreover, having one that matches the names of your favorite players can make you stand out from the rest.

If you want to create a team name around Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison, we've got you covered.

List of Alexander Mattison Fantasy Football Team Names to use in 2023:

  1. Alexander The Great
  2. King Alexander
  3. Mattison Rules
  4. Minnesota's Mattinson
  5. Alexander The Viking
  6. Where's Alexander?
  7. Alex a Minute
  8. Mattison Square Garden
  9. Mattison's Point Pioneers
  10. Mattison of the Universe
  11. Mattison of His Domain
  12. Alexander Slander
  13. Alexa, Turn on the Heat
  14. Alexander's TDs
  15. Alexander and the Pussycats
  16. My Mattison and My Daughter
  17. Mattison Soars Over
  18. Mattison's Light Six Pack
  19. Mattison Skywalker
  20. Alexander's Infection
  21. Alexander's Magic
  22. Mr. and Mrs. Mattison
  23. Mattison Burning
  24. Mattison for Small Businesses
  25. The Mattison Knight Rises
  26. Mattison Park
  27. Mattison Puch
  28. Pile on Alexander
  29. Mattison Goes To School
  30. Mattison Wonders of the World
  31. Mattison Smash!
  32. The Bark of Alexander
  33. Mattison's Fantasy Royale
  34. The Mattison Committee
  35. That's Mattison, Not Yours
  36. No Place Like Mattison
  37. The Alexander Administration
  38. The A Mattison Girl
  39. Mattison Special
  40. Fifth Year Mattison

