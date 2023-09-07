40 Alexander Mattison-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023 season

Alexander Mattison is expected to play an important role for the Minnesota Vikings in the 2023 season. The running back is expected to get more game time following Dalvin Cook's departure to the New York Jets this offseason.

Mattison recorded 283 rushing yards on 74 carries with five touchdowns on the ground across 17 games last season. He formed a strong partnership with quarterback Kirk Cousins as the Vikings reached the playoffs.

Across four seasons in the big league, Mattison has racked up 299.6 fantasy points. He added 73.4 fantasy points last year, averaging 4.3 FPPG.

However, the 25-year-old is tipped to improve on those numbers in the upcoming season. Hence, he will be a popular pick among fantasy football fans in 2023.

40 of the best Alexander Mattison-inspired fantasy football team names

Coming up with a creative and unique fantasy football team name is important before the NFL season begins. Moreover, having one that matches the names of your favorite players can make you stand out from the rest.

If you want to create a team name around Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison, we've got you covered.

List of Alexander Mattison Fantasy Football Team Names to use in 2023:

Alexander The Great King Alexander Mattison Rules Minnesota's Mattinson Alexander The Viking Where's Alexander? Alex a Minute Mattison Square Garden Mattison's Point Pioneers Mattison of the Universe Mattison of His Domain Alexander Slander Alexa, Turn on the Heat Alexander's TDs Alexander and the Pussycats My Mattison and My Daughter Mattison Soars Over Mattison's Light Six Pack Mattison Skywalker Alexander's Infection Alexander's Magic Mr. and Mrs. Mattison Mattison Burning Mattison for Small Businesses The Mattison Knight Rises Mattison Park Mattison Puch Pile on Alexander Mattison Goes To School Mattison Wonders of the World Mattison Smash! The Bark of Alexander Mattison's Fantasy Royale The Mattison Committee That's Mattison, Not Yours No Place Like Mattison The Alexander Administration The A Mattison Girl Mattison Special Fifth Year Mattison

