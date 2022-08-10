6 NFL teams that could surprise or underwhelm in the 2022 season

The 2022 NFL offseason has been one to remember, with several players and coaches finding new homes. Teams that were successful in navigating the NFL landscape could be serious challengers for the Lombardi trophy. However, football isn't played on paper and many teams who are labeled "contenders" struggle to justify the hype when the season begins.

Today, we'll identify three such NFL teams who seem destined to falter under the spotlight. Teams that either made the wrong choices or didn't do enough this offseason who will decline as a result.

While we're at it, we'll also determine three teams who could shock the NFL this season. Franchises who could potentially mimic the Cincinnati Bengals' efforts from the 2021 campaign.

Here are three franchises destined for disappointment in the 2022 NFL season:

#1. Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns

With only one playoff appearance to his name, coach Kliff Kingsbury is on the hot seat in 2022. This follows four seasons with the Cardinals, where they promised much early on but tailed off after Week 7.

Last year saw the Arizona Cardinals start well. They won all of their first seven games. But then they completely fizzled out, finishing with an 11-6 record. Their secondary was a cause for major concern, ranking 25th across the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, despite facing the 10th least passing plays.

Their early-season burst was enough to see them limp into the playoffs. But they were shellacked by eventual Superbowl champions the Los Angeles Rams. It was a performance in which quarterback Kyler Murray was widely criticized for his display. This included throwing a pick-six that many consider to have ruined any chances of a Cardinals' comeback.

The contract extension that Kyler Murray signed, which is worth over $230 million, sheds light on Murray's work ethic. The now removed clause demanded Murray study a minimum of four hours of game film outside of the Cardinals' facility. This kind of clause is unheard of in the NFL.

Finally, star receiver DeAndre Hopkins is suspended for the first six games of the season due to a violation of the NFL's PED rules. So either sophomore Rondale Moore or Marquise Brown will have to temporarily take the reins as Murray's primary target. Moore managed a single touchdown in his rookie year with an average of 4.2 yards after catch, ranking him 126th out of 242 receivers.

Projected record - 8-9, 3rd in NFC West, Playoffs - Missed

#2. Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

As expected across the NFL, the Deshaun Watson trade seems to have backfired for the Cleveland Browns. Watson is suspended for at least the first six games of the season but most likely the entire campaign. This will most likely mean that journeyman quarterback Jacoby Brissett will be handed the keys to the Browns' offense. This is a less than ideal way to start the season.

Further holes can be seen in the lack of receiving talent that the Browns have. Aside from Amari Cooper, who had a down season for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021, the lack of depth in the receiving room is a concern.

Furthermore, the abundance of quality in the AFC North and AFC in general doesn't help the Browns. The rise of teams such as the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers means that teams have to be near perfect to simply find themselves in the playoffs.

MoreForYouCleveland @MoreForYou_CLE “He’s my best friend on and off the field. - I couldn’t imagine playing without him. I want him to be here. Whatever they gotta do to keep him here.” #Browns Nick Chubb on Kareem Hunt “He’s my best friend on and off the field. - I couldn’t imagine playing without him. I want him to be here. Whatever they gotta do to keep him here.” #Browns Nick Chubb on Kareem Hunt https://t.co/Z6WFIuGaiL

Finally, one of their star running backs, Kareem Hunt, has requested a trade from the franchise. Trading him would be detrimental to their run game, a core which head coach Kevin Stefanski has largely relied upon in his stint in Cleveland.

Projected record - 10-7, 3rd in AFC North, Playoffs - missed

#3. Tennessee Titans

Buffalo Bills v Tennessee Titans

Despite the Tennessee Titans finishing as the AFC's top seed last season, it was clear that they had several flaws. An NFL team that depends on a middling quarterback with an overreliance on the run game generally doesn't fare well in crunch situations. These exact flaws came to haunt the Titans in their divisional round defeat by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill's potential seems to have been maxed out. It is unlikely that the Texas A&M product will be the man to carry the Titans to their first NFL Championship.

Tannehill was largely at fault for the aforementioned loss to the Bengals. He threw three interceptions in the game, including one in the dying seconds of the game. This allowed the Bengals to kick the go-ahead field goal to set up a meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Round.

The lack of progression the team has seen under Tannehill prompted the Titans to draft his eventual replacement. That player is Malik Willis, who was selected in the 3rd round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Their receiving chart has declined since 2021 following the loss of star-wideout A.J. Brown. The passing game now seems to be in tatters in Tennessee.

Relying heavily on the running game is also not a recipe for success. As can be seen when running back Derrick Henry, broke down midway through last season. Having carried the Titans for years, this was always likely to happen. An NFL offense that is running back-oriented has its limitations. Every defense crowds the box, leaving Henry with less room to work his magic.

Projected record - 7-10, 2nd in AFC South, Playoffs - Missed

Here are three NFL teams destined for a strong campaign in the 2022 season:

#1. Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts

Last season, the Indianapolis Colts emerged as potential Superbowl contenders before crashing back to Earth. Their late-season collapse resulted in them missing the playoffs. Following the disappointment, the hype surrounding the Colts seems to have died down.

Even the most uninformed NFL fans may have noticed a slight change in the Colts' lineup this year - their new quarterback. Former quarterback Carson Wentz has largely been the scapegoat for the Colts' collapse. His impulsive decision-making swerved the franchise into a ditch at a critical stage of the 2021 NFL campaign.

BestOdds.com @BestOddsBets



Carson Wentz throws ANOTHER interception and the Jaguars have the ball deep in Colts territory again Carson Wentz throws ANOTHER interception and the Jaguars have the ball deep in Colts territory again 👀 https://t.co/SrNYgtij4V

Enter Matt Ryan. The Atlanta Falcons legend led Atlanta to a Super Bowl berth in 2017, winning the MVP in the process. Following the infamous 28-3 meltdown in the Super Bowl, the Falcons' production took a massive hit. This has resulted in Ryan generally being forgotten, despite him being in the upper echelon in his position.

He was traded to the Colts this offseason, a statement of intent from the franchise. It signals their willingness to step up as contenders for this year's Superbowl.

Johnathan Taylor was 2021 campaign's best performing running back with 1,811 yards and 11 touchdowns. He certainly helps matters for the Colts. Taylor's rise has been aided by arguably the league's best offesnive line, which features stars like Quentin Nelson, Braden Smith and Ryan Kelly. Their offense can be regarded as one of the most complete in the NFL for the upcoming season.

Although the defense did take a step back in 2021, the unit will rebound. They were one of the best in 2020 and have added former DPOY Stephon Gilmore and Yannick Ngakoue this offseason.

With the AFC South probably being football's weakest division, the quality of the Colts will mean that they will definitely win a lot of games and likely steamroll the division.

Projected record - 13-4, 1st in AFC South, Playoffs - 4th Seed

#2. Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles v Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings fired head coach Mike Zimmer, under whom the team stagnated over the last two seasons. Incoming HC Kevin O'Connell has been tasked with restoring the the Vikings to relevance. O'Connell oversaw the Los Angeles Rams' offense in 2020 and 2021, winning a Superbowl in the process.

The Vikings have one of the league's most underrated offenses, featuring stud receiver Justin Jefferson, who is paired nicely with veteran Adam Thielen. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is better than most people give him credit for. In 2021, he posted 33 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

The addition of linebacker Za'Darius Smith certainly wouldn't hurt the defense, who have also been bettered by the additions of two rookies in particular. These are safety Lewis Cine and cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., both of whom are steals .

It remains to be seen if the Vikings can recapture their form in late 2010's and surprise a few in the process.

Projected record - 9-8, 2nd in NFC North, Playoffs - 7th seed

#3. Philadelphia Eagles

Seattle Seahawks v Philadelphia Eagles

A young team, a strong run game, a good defense, a good coach, what don't the Philadelphia Eagles have? The emergence of the Eagles took everyone by surprise last year. They made the playoffs, where they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This season, the Eagles managed to keep their losses to a minimum while adding stars like receiver A.J. Brown. This gives quarterback Jalen Hurts a more experienced target to throw to. They also signed linebackers Haason Reddick and Kyzir White, along with corner back James Bradberry, to bolster their defense. Furthermore, they drafted defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean, possibly the biggest steal in the entire draft.

Philadelphia Eagles @Eagles

25 rushing touchdowns

The best rushing team in franchise history



#FlyEaglesFly 2,715 rushing yards25 rushing touchdownsThe best rushing team in franchise history 2,715 rushing yards 💪25 rushing touchdowns 💪💪The best rushing team in franchise history 💪 💪 💪#FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/YqGjmqdLeW

The Eagles also retained running back Boston Scott, ensuring their run game doesn't get taken apart. Their offensive line is one of the best in the NFL. Center Jason Kelce possibly has a few more good years left. Offensive tackle Jordan Mailata announced himself to the NFL last season and offensive tackle Andre Dillard is expected to have a breakout season.

The rise of general manager Howie Roseman is a story for the ages, with the manager being a disgraced member of the Eagles' board last offseason. He was scapegoated as the reason for the team's shortcomings in 2020. Roseman now enters the 2022 season ranked as the 8th best GM by NBC. He is credited as the man reinvigorating this Eagles team.

Projected record - 13-4, 2nd in NFC East, Playoffs - 6th seed

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell