6 NFL teams with the worst injury luck in 2023 feat. Browns, Jets, Texans and more

Injuries are typical in a highly physical sport like American football. Players can incur unfortunate conditions in every snap. Some injuries are minimal, and players return during the game, butt some severe situations force players to miss multiple games or an entire season.

The injury bug doesn’t exempt players treated as franchise cornerstones. Losing these superstars can derail a team’s lofty expectations for the season. Sadly, some teams are dealing with more consequential injuries than others.

NFL teams are having bad luck this season, injury-wise

Most of the teams on this list lost their starting quarterback to injury. That’s always a devastating blow because it’s the most critical position in an NFL team. Get it right, and you will always have a shot at winning (i.e., the 2023 Kansas City Chiefs).

However, beyond the man behind center, these franchises also lost other key players to injury. Here are the NFL teams dealing with more agony than other squads because of decimated starting rotations:

Honorable mention – Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts

The Bengals have an undeniable franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow, prompting them to give him a five-year, $275 million contract extension. Unfortunately, he won’t finish the 2023 season after aggravating a wrist injury in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite his absence, the Bengals have won two of their last three games, featuring Jake Browning as quarterback. Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts lost Anthony Richardson to a season-ending shoulder injury after their Week 4 game versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Since then, they have stayed in the AFC playoff picture, with Gardner Minshew taking over and Jonathan Taylor returning. The Colts are one game behind the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC South lead.

1) Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Injuries started to pile up for the Browns when Nick Chubb suffered a gruesome knee injury in Week 2 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It was so severe, forcing him to miss the rest of 2023. Aside from Chubb, injuries to Jedrick Wills Jr., Jack Conklin, Dawand Jones and Dawson Deaton have shorted their offensive line depth chart.

Worst yet, the Cleveland Browns lost Deshaun Watson to season-ending shoulder surgery after their Week 10 matchup with Baltimore. Despite his absence, the Browns are still fighting for a Wild Card spot after splitting their next four games after Watson’s injury.

2) Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert

It would have been a promising season for Los Angeles’ AFC squad, especially with Kellen Moore directing their talented offensive unit.

However, the dominoes started to fall when Mike Williams had an ACL tear in Week 3, ending his season. Defensive players Tanner Muse, Amechi Uzodinma and Joey Bosa are all on injured reserve.

Likewise, the Chargers waved the white flag for their disappointing campaign after quarterback Justin Herbert underwent a season-ending surgery on his broken finger. Easton Stick and Max Duggan will take over as Los Angeles tries to finish on a solid note.

3) Houston Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell

The Houston Texans got a franchise quarterback in C.J. Stroud, who has thrown for 3,631 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions through Week 14. Unfortunately, he's under concussion protocol and remains questionable for their Week 15 game.

Stroud’s condition is considered minor compared to the number of players Houston has on injured reserve. Tank Dell, one of their leading receivers, suffered a season-ending ankle injury after fracturing his fibula. Tight end Teegan Quitoriano is also on injured reserve.

Offensive linemen DJ Scaife Jr., Tytus Howard, Kendrick Green, Jarrett Patterson and Killan Zierer are all on IR. Even wide receiver Nico Collins and tight end Dalton Schultz are questionable for Week 15.

However, they are getting some relief after placekicker Ka’imi Fairbairn is expected to return from IR soon.

4) New York Giants

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones

The New York Giants are in a good rhythm, winning three straight games with quarterback Tommy DeVito.

It wouldn’t have been possible if Daniel Jones went down with a season-ending ACL tear on his right knee. Tyrod Taylor’s rib injury also allowed DeVito to take over.

Beyond the quarterback position, the Giants have tight end Darren Waller on injured reserve and Parris Campbell questionable for Week 15. Offensive linemen Joshua Ezeudu, Shane Lemieux, Matt Peart and J.C. Hassenauer are all on IR.

Even placekicker Graham Gano is on injured reserve due to a season-ending left knee injury, giving way for Randy Bullock’s NFL return.

5) New York Jets

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets were snakebit four snaps into the 2023 season after Leonard Floyd sacked Aaron Rodgers.

While reports spread that the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player may be cleared for action during their Christmas Eve game against the Washington Commanders, Jets fans still think what might have been without the injury.

Aside from Rodgers, they’ve also lost C.J. Uzomah, Connor McGovern, Wes Schweitzer, Chuck Clark, Al Woods, and Maalik Hall to injured reserve. While their defense has held the fort, the wind would have blown differently had Rodgers hadn’t suffered an Achilles injury.

6) Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson

It’s good news that the cast on quarterback Kirk Cousins’ right foot has been removed. However, his return this season remains uncertain, especially with the regular season winding down. He might have a shot at a return during the playoffs if the Vikings make it.

Aside from Cousins, the Minnesota Vikings also lost Cam Akers to injury reserve. Meanwhile, Justin Jefferson’s return is still questionable due to a chest injury after playing in Week 14.

The Vikings have also lost Jordan Hicks and Marcus Davenport to IR. Despite those omissions, Minnesota holds the sixth spot in the NFC playoffs.