$94,000,000 Raiders star Maxx Crosby approves of Bears’ Justin Fields tapping up Michael Jordan’s trainer

Quarterback Justin Fields and his Chicago Bears' team are getting some advice from a personal trainer who has worked with some of sports' greatest athletes. On Wednesday, Tim Grover, the former personal trainer for Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant visited the Bears.

Grover took to Instagram to thank the Bears for inviting him to visit with the team. He then said that there would be 'more to come' which was accompanied by a series of photos. The first photo showed him spending time with quarterback Justin Fields.

"My thanks to @chicagobears for bringing me in. More to come."

Of the nearly 6,000 likes and dozens of comments was one by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. The two-time All-Pro commented on the Instagram post by using a goat emoji, showing his approval for one of the best trainers in sports.

The Chicago Bears are looking to rebound after a disappointing 2022 NFL season. Bringing in a sports-minded person who has worked with professional athletes could help with the overall mindset of the team. Crosby, who inked a four-year, $94 million deal with the franchise in 2022 will also be crucial to the team's chances.

Justin Fields praises defense in training camp

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is using training camp to help prepare his offense for the upcoming season. While there are positives for Fields as he makes strides with his team, there are also some things they need to work on.

Fields recently told reporters that he has told his team to embrace the 'chirping' from the defense when they make a mistake. He said that when they make a good play against the defense, he wants them to 'chirp' back.

"It's good that the defense is chirping at us, you know, because other teams are going to do that," said Fields. "I just want to see our guys chirp back at them when we have a good play. Even every little play, we chirp back at them and it's just that competitive spirit going back and forth between us. That's going to do nothing but make us better."

The quarterback believes that this will be a good way to prepare for the season as their opponents will do the same.

Justin Fields noted that the competitive spirit between both sides is something that will make them all better in the long run. There are high expectations for the third-year quarterback. The upcoming season will certainly make it simpler for the Bears to understand, whether Fields can have a long-run as the team's QB.