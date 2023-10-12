Aaron Jones injury update: Latest on Packers RB for Fantasy Football Week 6

Aaron Jones is one of the league’s best running backs when healthy. He had 201 carries for 1,104 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games during the 2020 season. Two years later, he had 1,121 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games.

But during the 2023 season, he has played in only two games. Will his fortunes change in Week 6? Luckily for him and the Green Bay Packers, this week provides additional healing time.

Aaron Jones Injury Update

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones

Jones did not participate in the Green Bay Packers’ 2023 Week 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. That’s the third game he’s missed this season, following Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons and Week 3 versus the New Orleans Saints. Coincidentally, the Packers lost two of those three games.

But with their Week 6 bye, Aaron Jones will get extra days to recover from his injury. Those additional rest days are very important, considering how tricky his injury is.

The former UTEP standout has had an extensive injury history. He has suffered from MCL sprains in 2017, 2018, and 2021. He also sprained his ankle last season but did not miss games.

Jones’ recent injury made him an unreliable fantasy football option early in the 2023 NFL season. After torching the Chicago Bears with 127 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1, he had only five carries for 18 yards against the Detroit Lions in Week 4. AJ Dillon had more carries than him in that loss.

That subpar performance shows that he’s still bothered by his injury. Unfortunately, it’s a condition that has lingered throughout his career.

What happened to Aaron Jones?

Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins

Despite his impressive numbers, Aaron Jones suffered a hamstring injury during their season-opening victory against the Bears. Who knows how many yards he could have added without this condition?

However, it’s not the first time he suffered this injury. He had a hamstring sprain in July 2018, forcing him to miss two weeks of training camp. Three years later, he had another hamstring injury, leading him to sit out some practices.

The same injury has limited his production this season. After an impressive 26.7 fantasy points in Week 1, he managed only 2.4 against the Lions. But his opening week production puts his average at 14.5 fantasy points per game in 2023. That’s within his 14.6 average in PPR last season.

When will Aaron Jones return?

New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers

The Packers hope to have Aaron Jones back in Week 7 when they face the Denver Broncos. It could be an excellent target for Jones’ return because the Broncos are worst in rushing yards allowed (187.6) per game this season.

However, his status will depend on how his recovery will continue in Week 6. The Packers will likely continue to limit him during their practices this week. But Green Bay hopes their bye will help Jones remain healthy for their remaining 12 games.

If he playes against Denver, put him as a high-end RB2 or a flex. Having fresh legs from a two-week rest should make him capable of showing his Pro Bowl form.