5 multi-million dollar investments made by Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is one of the most prolific and influential athletes in all of sports. On the field, Rodgers is coming off an MVP year where he led the Green Bay Packers back to the NFL playoffs. Off the field, Rodgers uses his fame and recognition to endorse a variety of products and services. As Aaron Rodgers' celebrity continues to grow, so does the intrigue around his every move. Whether it is who Rodgers is currently dating or how long he will still be playing for, the quarterback is never far from the public spotlight.

Where It All Began . . .

In 2019, Aaron Rodgers joined forces with Nate Raabe and Byron Roth to launch Rx3 Ventures. The $50 million dollar capital venture fund deals with influencers in the sports and entertainment world. It mainly focuses on athletes and influencers as spokespeople. As Rodgers' influence continues to grow, so does his financial portfolio. While some athletes might find themselves in the coaching ranks or on television when their careers are over, Aaron Rodgers is setting himself up for plenty of financial success.

Investment #1: Milwaukee Bucks, Part Ownership

Detroit Pistons v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two

The California-born Rodgers has become a part of the Wisconsin community after playing for the Packers for 17 seaons. It should come as no surprise that, with such strong community roots, Rodgers would use some of his fortune to invest in another local team, the Milwaukee Bucks. In 2017 Aaron Rodgers purchased a 1% stake in the NBA basketball team, saying:

“I just wanted to be involved, first of all, because I love basketball and, second, because I’ve been here for so long I wanted, besides my Packer connection, just another natural connection to the state that I love and that I’ve grown up in,” Rodgers told the Journal Sentinel

Investment #2: Hydrow, Rowing Machine

SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 3

Aaron Rodgers is someone who has always valued his personal health. Considering he is still playing at an MVP level at 38 years of age, Rodgers has ensured that his body is ready for the grueling nature of the NFL season. It should come as no surprise that Rodgers invested (to the tune of $135 million) in Hydrow, an at-home rowing machine system that is also backed by Lizzo, Justin Timerberlake and company creative director, Kevin Hart.

Investment #3: VICIS Zero1 Football Helmets

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens

Player safety is a major topic of conversation among the NFL community. As a quarterback and football superstar, it is imperative for the success of the sport that a player of Aaron Rodgers' stature remains on the field. Rodgers is putting his money where his mouth is, investing close to $30 million dollars in VICIS Zero1 football helmets. The high-tech helmet provides extra support for the player’s head, focusing on the outer shell of the helmet which acts like a car bumper, flexing on impact, allowing for less impact on the player themselves.

Investment #4: Core Power Yoga

Yoga has become an essential part of all team training

Yoga has become not only a gym mainstay, but an integral part of many athletes training regimans. Based out of Denver, Colorado, Core Power Yoga is the largest yoga studio chain in the United States. In an interview with USA Today, Rodgers stated:

I've had a lot of fun with challenging my body the last few years to get in really good shape. That's eating and doing some smart things off the field, with yoga and better, more-efficient workouts."

It should come as no surprise that Rodgers would invest in something that has aided him in staying healthy and playing at this high of a level.

Investment #5: Super Coffee

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

Partnering with the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Aaron Rodgers invested over $100 million in Super Coffee. The bottled coffee product provides customers with the coffee they want, without any added sugars and with added proteins. Again, this fits Rodgers' investment profile of products that are adding to people's personal health and wellness.

Edited by Windy Goodloe