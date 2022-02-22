"It literally starts with 'go on, get drunk'" - Aaron Rodgers belittled by NFL analyst over recent social media post 

Overnight, Aaron Rodgers jumped to the top of the NFL zeitgeist yet again. This time, the quarterback posted a somewhat cryptic and sappy message on Instagram, thanking everyone he played with and who coached him this season, specifically naming the other quarterbacks, Nathaniel Hackett, Shailene Woodley, and a few others.

The message created an upsurge in speculation. Some said he was saying goodbye to his team. Others said it was just a post-season thank you.

Nick Wright of the show First Things First had his own opinion. Put simply, Wright thought Rodgers had one scotch too many.

“So I'm going to postulate this. I'm going to postulate Aaron Rodgers is a little sad after going through a breakup. Aaron Rodgers, a man whom we know, enjoys some fine scotches. What do you mean? ‘Oh, come on.’ You don't think this is a sad, a little drunk, IG post?"

The breakup Wright is referring to is the rumored split between the four-time NFL MVP and girlfriend Shailene Woodley. Wright continued:

"Because I do. You don't think that's what happened? A guy who's just broke up with his fiancee who starts the caption of this saying how much he still loves her, and how much he appreciates her, is pensive thinking about his future. This, you know, this reminded me of various moments I had in college. What am I gonna do next? Why did she leave me? What does my future hold?"

Nick Wright went on to speak about what he interpreted from the four-time NFL MVP:

"I just didn't have Instagram and 30 million followers. Like that’s, I don't think it's that complicated. I think Aaron Rodgers was talking about having kids with somebody openly. Was in a very public relationship that now has ended."

The host ended his comments by stating Rodgers is perhaps debating his next steps:

"And he's at home thinking about what am I doing? Am I gonna keep playing football am I not gonna keep playing football? Am I gonna move Am I not gonna move? Had a few cocktails and put this together. I mean, it literally starts with, go on, get drunk.”

Aaron Rodgers: Burdened by choice

Green Bay Packers v Arizona Cardinals

At this point in the quarterback's life, he is almost burdened by freedom. He can play for seemingly any franchise he wants (that is approved by the Packers), or he can retire in good conscience.

After (reportedly) breaking up with Woodley, he can start a relationship with anyone. With all of the money one needs, he could move anywhere and have almost any life he wants.

According to Wright, the weight of the decision is pulling him down. Based on what was said by the analyst, one could wager that he isn't expecting the quarterback to make any decisions as fast as he was hoping.

In other words, this could set him up for another long, drawn-out period of purgatory for the quarterback that will eventually keep him where he is.

