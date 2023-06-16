Aaron Rodgers blatantly endorses RFK Jr. x Joe Rogan collab that everyone saw coming

Aaron Rodgers has never been afraid to share his feelings about various topics outside the world of sports. The four-time NFL MVP has even dipped his toes into sharing some of his political opinions. However, Rodgers may have fully tipped his hand as to which presidential candidate he'll endorse.

It has been no secret that the 39-year-old quarterback is not a fan of vaccines and the lone candidate who shares that ideology is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Rodgers shared a post from Kennedy Jr. and his appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast.

The Jets QB's IG story with RFK Jr. and podcaster Joe Rogan.

RFK Jr. is the son of Robert F. Kennedy, who ran for President in 1968, and the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy Jr. He, like Rodgers, has taken a hard stance against vaccines.

Instagram removed Kennedy Jr. from their platform in February 2021 for spreading misinformation about vaccines.

In August 2021, Aaron Rodgers told reporters he was immunized against COVID-19 but later tested positive for it in November of that year. He later came out and said that he had misled the media on the matter.

There could be some potential issues for Rodgers, as the New York Jets owners Woody Johnson and his son Christopher own Johnson & Johnson. The company is a maker of vaccines.

Is Aaron Rodgers a Robert F. Kennedy supporter?

Aaron Rodgers hasn't fully come out in support of the presidential candidate but there have been signs. Rodgers has either liked or retweeted any Twitter post that concerns RFK Jr.

Aaron Rodgers liking RFK's tweet about former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson

More tweets Rodgers liked or retweeted about RFK Jr.

In April of this year, RFK Jr. announced his candidacy for the Oval Office against incumbent Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination. He is looking to follow in the footsteps of his uncle and make major changes if elected.

We'll see if Rodgers will officially endorse him in the near future.

