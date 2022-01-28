"I hope he doesn't go anywhere. Unless I do" - Aaron Rodgers' comments on new Denver HC spark trade rumors

The entire NFL is waiting to hear what Aaron Rodgers' future will be like in the league. We've seen Ben Roethlisberger retire, Tom Brady is mulling over his career with his family, and Aaron Rodgers seems ready to make his own decision as early as next month. It seems like his time with the Green Bay Packers is surely over. Moreover, old comments have resurfaced and people are betting on him going to the Denver Broncos.

As per Packers insider Matt Schneidman, Rodgers had this to say about Hackett last year:

"I hope [Hackett] doesn't go anywhere. Unless I do."

Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman Aaron Rodgers on Nathaniel Hackett last season, with a smirk:



"I hope he doesn't go anywhere. Unless I do."

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he doubled-down and called Hackett "a great coach... fantastic leader... incredible in front of the room."

“He’s a great coach. I love spending time with him. He’s a fantastic teacher. He’s incredible in front of the room,” Green Bay's No. 12 said.

🅿️at McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #BroncosCountry The Denver Broncos are bringing in Green Bay Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett to be their new Head Coach.. let the Aaron Rodgers & Davante Adams to Denver narrative begin The Denver Broncos are bringing in Green Bay Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett to be their new Head Coach.. let the Aaron Rodgers & Davante Adams to Denver narrative begin#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #BroncosCountry https://t.co/8a06KUrA1f

Broncos hiring Nathaniel Hackett could sway Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams

The Denver Broncos are planning on naming Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach after firing Vic Fangio. Hackett has served as the offensive coordinator for the Packers since 2019. Green Bay's offense wasn't the greatest in that span, but Aaron Rodgers was highly impressed with Hackett.

CBS Sports Network @CBSSportsNet



— "There was always a realistic chance anyway that Aaron Rodgers was playing football next season in Denver. Now, it reaches a fevered pitch!" @AdamSchein on the @Broncos reportedly hiring Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett "There was always a realistic chance anyway that Aaron Rodgers was playing football next season in Denver. Now, it reaches a fevered pitch!" —@AdamSchein on the @Broncos reportedly hiring Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett https://t.co/8pYBMhjUsn

The Denver Broncos would be more than open to allowing Rdgers to finish his career with them, similar to Peyton Manning. They have a solid roster on both sides but have suffered from poor quarterback play since Manning officially retired. With Hackett joining the coaching staff and calling the shots, Rodgers would be comfortable moving out west. Davante Adams could be right behind him, as he is a free agent this offseason.

Denver's salary cap situation would allow for both Rodgers and Adams to join the ranks, and also fix their other issues through free agency and the draft. Playing in the AFC would free up Rodgers to play different matchups, including those against Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert twice a year.

However, the AFC playoffs are a bit easier to tread through compared to the tough NFC. You cannot deny that a 2023 AFC Championship game between Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes wouldn't be one of the best games of the postseason, especially with Davante Adams on one side and Tyreek Hill on the other.

