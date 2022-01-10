Watch: "Never wanted to tie so bad" - Justin Herbert laments controversial timeout ending Chargers' season

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert led a valiant effort to try and get his team back into the Week 18 AFC West matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Unfortunately, it was too little, too late as the Raiders defeated the Chargers 35-32 in an overtime classic.

The outcome of Sunday night's game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders had playoff implications for three different teams.

The winner of the game also won a trip to the playoffs and would guarantee the Pittsburgh Steelers a trip to the playoffs as well.

If the Chargers and Raiders tied, then both would get into the playoffs and the Steelers would be out.

With three fan bases anxiously awaiting the outcome on Sunday night, tensions were running high, even for the players involved.

Herbert also voiced his frustration as time winded down in overtime and the Raiders approached field goal range, voicing that he would welcome a tied game.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was seen saying "I've never wanted to tie so bad" to a member of the team's coaching staff with just 38 seconds remaining, just as Chargers head coach Brandon Staley called a timeout.

The second-year quarterback understood that with only 38 seconds left, the Chargers would clinch a playoff berth with a tie.

Staley apparently called a timeout to arrange his defense but, to no avail as the Raiders got the upper hand, and were able to run the clock down to just two seconds left.

Fernando Ramirez @RealFRamirez #Chargers S Derwin James on the performance of QB Justin Herbert, “Herbert was amazing…he has been amazing all season. I hate we didn’t get it done for him.” #Chargers S Derwin James on the performance of QB Justin Herbert, “Herbert was amazing…he has been amazing all season. I hate we didn’t get it done for him.” https://t.co/pSqeFCco96

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson then kicked a 47-yard field goal to seal the win and a trip to the playoffs. The loss sent the Raiders and interim head coach Rich Bisaccia out of postseason contention.

Herbert played a great game on Sunday, throwing for 383 passing yards, three touchdowns and just one interception, ending the night with a 85.4 QB rating.

The Los Angeles Chargers, who made great strides in 2021, will now have to wait until next season to chase their playoff hopes.

A win by the Las Vegas Raiders also clinched a spot for the Pittsburgh Steelers into the playoffs and an opportunity for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to play at least one more game with his team.

Edited by LeRon Haire