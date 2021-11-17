"Had conversations with him directly" - Aaron Rodgers on what he said to Odell Beckham Jr. about potential Packers move

The Aaron Rodgers and Odell Beckham Jr. will-they-won’t-they potential relationship never had a chance. Beckham, of course, chose the bright lights of Los Angeles over the cold tundra of Green Bay. While it’s too early to see how the Matthew Stafford to Odell Beckham Jr. connection will develop, the potential pairing of Aaron Rodgers and OBJ would have been equally, if not more, enticing.

Aaron Rodgers spoke to Odell Beckham Jr. about coming to the Packers

In his regularly scheduled guest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers went into detail about the conversation he'd had with Odell Beckham Jr. regarding the possibility of the wide receiver coming to Green Bay to play for the Packers:

"We've been friends for a long time, kept in touch and met at some events and just, you know, sent encouraging messages. During the seasons, over the years. When he became free, there was definitely conversations and I had the conversations with him directly."

"There were conversations with the organization as well. And I appreciated the fact that we were in the mix, it just comes down to fit, ultimately. And then, what the best fit is for him. And we had some real good honest conversations and I'm excited for him."

Aaron Rodgers also added that the Packers’ salary cap limits may have also prevented them from outbidding the other suitors -- namely the Los Angeles Rams, who ended up getting the prized receiver after he was released from the Cleveland Browns. With the Packers, Beckham would have been the WR2 alongside Devante Adams. Landing Beckham would have made the Packers an instant Super Bowl favorite in what might be Rodgers' and Adams’s last year with the team. Perhaps this uncertainty also played a part in where OBJ wanted to sign.

Now with the Los Angeles Rams and after the unfortunate injury to Robert Woods, Beckham is still the number 2 receiver on a pass-happy offense with a good quarterback. Matthew Stafford may not have Aaron Rodgers' credentials, but he has played at an MVP level this season. Odell Beckham certainly had his choice of teams to join in hopes of revitalizing his career.

As it stands, the potential pairing of Rodgers and Beckham was just not meant to be. However, the two may still get a chance to play each other in the playoffs this year.

