Aaron Rodgers gets huge injury boost on offense ahead of 49ers clash

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will need all of the offensive ammunition they can muster this weekend, as they are set to face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

Thankfully for the Packers, they just added yet another weapon to their arsenal.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed on Twitter that Packers receiver Randall Cobb, who has been away from the team since November after having surgery to repair a core muscle, is set to return for the playoff game this weekend.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Roughly 7 weeks after he had surgery to repair a core muscle issue, #Packers WR Randall Cobb is expected to play this week, per coach Matt LaFleur. Another injury boost.

With Randall Cobb set to play, the team now has its full complement of receivers ready to be deployed.

Can Aaron Rodgers finally defeat the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs?

Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers - 2015

Despite being a three-time NFL MVP and one-time Super Bowl champion, there is one monkey that number twelve has yet to get off of his back and that's to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in the bonus round of the season known as the playoffs.

The Packers have an 0-3 postseason record against the 49ers. The first of those matchups was in the 2012 NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs when the 49ers defeated the Packers 45-31.

Led by 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's NFL playoff-record 181 rushing yards, the team rushed their way to the next round of the playoffs.

The very next season in 2013 saw the two storied franchises meet again. This time, it was in the NFC Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.

Despite being a much closer game than the year prior, Rodgers was once again unsuccessful as the Packers lost by a score of 23-20.

Rodgers' most recent disappointment versus San Francisco was in the 2019 NFC Championship game. Despite only eight pass attempts from quarterback San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, they were victorious against Green Bay by a score of 37-20.

Unlike the past postseason losses to the 49ers, this loss kept Aaron Rodgers out of the Super Bowl and back to pondering what went wrong.

The 49ers ended up playing against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV and were defeated by a score of 31-20.

As for Rodgers, he now has another shot at getting his first playoff win against the 49ers this weekend.

And with the return of Randall Cobb, there is a great chance for the future Hall of Fame quarterback to win and get back to the NFC Championship game.

