Aaron Rodgers Madden history: Timeline of Packers QB's ranking over the years

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was one of the most polarizing players in Madden 22 this year. Amid struggles with the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers was on the verge of retirement over returning for the 2021 season. That would have made Madden 22 his last appearance in the game's franchise. Throughout the Madden series, Aaron Rodgers has had many highs and lows with his player ratings. His first appearance was in Madden 2006 and has reached the 99 rating several times. Here's a look back at Aaron Rodgers' history through the Madden video game series.

Timeline of Aaron Rodgers Madden player rating

Madden 06 - 80 overall

Aaron Rodgers slid to 24th overall in the NFL Draft when the Green Bay Packers selected him. The Packers saw him at the eventual replacement for Brett Favre. Aaron Rodgers didn't start as a rookie and had just 65 passing yards and a INT. His overall rating was 80 and his throwing power was rated at 91.

Madden 07 - 79 overall

Madden 07

His overall rating went down in his second year after playing in his three games. Aaron Rodgers also had a lower throwing power rating of 90 and throwing for 46 total yards in the 2006 season.

Madden 08 - 76 overall

Madden 08

Once again, Aaron Rodgers saw a dip in his numbers after yet another year behind Brett Favre. He would end up with 218 yards and his first NFL touchdown in the 2007 season, though.

Madden 09 - 83 overall

Green Bay Packers 2006 Headshots

Brett Favre finally retired before the 2008 season, allowing Aaron Rodgers a chance to start before his rookie contract ended. He threw for 4,038 yards with 28 TDs and 13 INTs. The Packers ended with a 6-10 record, but Aaron Rodgers showed potential for the future. Entering his first year as a starter, his throwing power rating took another dip to 86.

Madden 10 - 86 overall

Aaron Rodgers Madden 10

In just his second full season as the starter, Aaron Rodgers led the team to an 11-5 record with 4,434 yards, 30 TDs and seven INTs. Rodgers also made his first run in the playoffs, but had an early exit in the wildcard round.

Madden 11 - 94 overall

Super Bowl XLV MVP And Winning Head Coach - Press Conference

The trend continued of Aaron Rodgers developing over the years, with a sharp increase to a 94 overall rating and 94 throwing power rating. After a 10-5 season, Aaron Rodgers upset the Pittsburgh Steelers for his first Super Bowl win and Super Bowl MVP.

Madden 12 - 98 overall

Aaron Rodgers Madden 12

After his first Super Bowl win, Aaron Rodgers found himself as the second-highest rated QB behind Tom Brady. His throwing power went up to a 95 and he got the Packers to a 15-1 record with his 4,643 yards, 45 TDs, and six INTs. Aaron Rodgers also won his first MVP award during the lockout season, but suffered a loss in the Divisional round.

Madden 13 - 99 overall

Madden 13 Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers finally makes the 99 club in Madden 13. He had an 11-5 record, but was knocked out again in the Divisional round. At least he's becoming a consistent 4,000+ yard passer.

Madden 25 - 98 overall

Madden 25 Rodgers

In the Madden 25th anniversary game, Aaron Rodgers was still the highest-rated QB with a 98. The Green Bay Packers would give him a five-year, $110 million extension, becoming the highest paid NFL player. He will suffer a broken collarbone in Week 9 and finish with just 2,536 yards, 17 TDs, and six INTs.

Madden 15 - 98 overall

Aaron Rodgers Madden 15

For the third straight year, Aaron Rodgers was the top-rated QB in Madden. He would bounce back from his injury with a 12-4 record, 4,381 yards, 38 TDs and five INTs. More importantly, he won his 2nd MVP just one year removed from a broken collarbone. The Packers made it all the way to the NFC Championship game, but lost.

Madden 16 - 99 overall

MVP Aaron Rodgers

Being a two-time MVP gave Aaron Rodgers his second 99 rating, making him the highest-rated QB for four straight years. His numbers took a dip with 3,821 yards, 31 TDs and eight INTs. The Packers wouldn't get past the Divisional round either.

Madden 17 - 96 overall

Madden 17 Aaron Rodgers

This extends Aaron Rodgers' streak of the highest-rated QB to five. He improved from a down year and took the Packers 10-6 and all the way back to the NFC Championship game, but they lost again.

Madden 18 - 98 overall

Broken collarbone Aaron Rodgers

Tom Brady breaks Aaron Rodgers' streak by getting back into the 99 Club. The rest of the season went downhill from there. In Week 6, he broke his collarbone again and the Green Bay Packers wound up missing the playoffs.

Madden 19 - 99 overall

Aaron Rodgers Madden 19

Surprisingly, after suffering a season-ending injury, Aaron Rodgers was rewarded with his third 99 rating. It might have helped that the Packers signed him to a four-year, $134 million extension. Sadly, he got banged up all season and the team went 6-9-1 and missed the playoffs again.

Madden 20 - 90 overall

Aaron Rodgers Madden 20

After several seasons of injuries and missing the playoffs, Aaron Rodgers saw his lowest Madden rating since Madden 10, a decade prior. It was also his first season with head coach Matt LaFleur. With 4,002 yards, 26 TDs and six INTs, he helped Green Bay to another NFC Championship loss.

Madden 21 - 89 overall

Madden 21 Superstar Aaron Rodgers

Another dip in the overall rating for Aaron Rodgers. He's in the back half of his 30s but proves his critics wrong by winning his third MVP, but comes up short once more in the NFC Championship game.

Madden 22 - 97 overall

This brings us to Madden 22, releasing later in August. Aaron Rodgers is on another revenge tour with the Packers amid nearly retiring over a beef with his coaches and the front office. Claiming his second Super Bowl win isn't out of his reach for the 2021 season.

