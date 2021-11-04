"The internet is undefeated" - Aaron Rodgers is all for becoming an internet meme sensation

Before the current era of sports that Aaron Rodgers finds himself in, the greats of sports used to only want championships, money, and great statistics. In 2021, one should be adding becoming an internet meme to the list as Aaron Rodgers finally broke through on the internet front during the win over the Arizona Cardinals.

According to Packers News, Aaron Rodgers appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" and chatted about various things, including the meme.

Aaron Rodgers on his new meme

"I was kind of staring down my throw as it was in the air," Rodgers said. "Even as you get rocked sometimes you still try to see what happened. I don’t wear the tightest helmet," Rodgers said. "I wear that real old-school chinstrap that I saw (Brett Favre) Farvey wear when I was a young player. I thought it was awesome. I get a lot of crap for it, not just from my teammates. From A.J. over the years, from some of the training staff. But I still hold onto it. Every now and then that thing slides up. Or I've had plays where I don't even button (the chinstrap), just I forget about, still kind of attached to the side of my helmet."

Rodgers won the day and had the meme as a cherry on top. However, had the Packers lost the game, the meme may not have been so readily accepted.

Rodgers may have seen it as pouring salt on the wound and completely rejected the idea.

Instead, the Packers won, and Rodgers took the meme in stride.

"The internet is undefeated," Rodgers said. "It really is. It’s not the crying Jordan meme, thankfully, I guess."

Rodgers was referring to the famous image of Michael Jordan's single tear that rolled down his face at his Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2009. Needless to say, Rodgers did not want a potentially lasting piece of his legacy to be an image of him crying.

Will the meme last as long as Jordan's single tear? AJ Hawk, a co-host on "The Pat McAfee Show," thinks it will be around for a long time.

"This one has legs," Hawk said. "I think this may carry on years down the road. This will pop up in situations but it's a good one. It’s all positive for you."

Of course, the turn of events in Rodgers' life following the game has been anything but positive. The quarterback is currently working through his COVID-19 diagnosis and pending possible punishment from the NFL.

At least while he's recovering, he will have memories of his win on Thursday Night Football and the meme to lift his spirits.

