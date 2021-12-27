Adam Thielen injury: What happened to Vikings WR?

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen injured his ankle in Week 13 against the Detroit Lions. After being diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, Adam Thielen then missed Week 14 and Week 15 and was set to return to the field for the Vikings' Week 16 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Thielen is a key part of the Vikings offense, ranking second behind second-year wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Adam Thielen was limited in practice all week long but was active to start the game. But in the second quarter, Thielen seemed to re-injure his ankle and is likely out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup.

Update on Adam Thielen injury

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Vikings’ WR Adam Thielen, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, is expected to play vs. the Rams, per source. Vikings’ WR Adam Thielen, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, is expected to play vs. the Rams, per source.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen originally suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 13 against the Detroit Lions. Thielen injured himself early in the first quarter of the game on his first catch.

He has since missed the last two games for the Minnesota Vikings and despite being a limited participant this week in practice, Thielen started Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

With 2:48 minutes remaining in the first half of Sunday's Week 16 matchup, Thielen went down and appeared to aggravate the high ankle sprain.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Looks like Adam Thielen will be done for the day, tried to give it a go with ankle but this doesn't look great.



Looks like Adam Thielen will be done for the day, tried to give it a go with ankle but this doesn't look great.https://t.co/FsKmZoq97y

Before reinjuring his ankle, Thielen had two catches for 34 receiving yards, his longest a 25 yard reception. Adam Thielen was attempting to get a first down when he was taken down by the Rams.

When he got to the ground, he looked to be in pain as he took his helmet off and slammed it on the ground. Whether this is a new injury or if Thielen or re-aggrevation is unknown.

The Minnesota Vikings communications team announced on Twitter at halftime that Thielen was questionable to return to the game on Sunday.

If Adam Thielen reinjured his ankle, it's unclear whether the Vikings will want to rush him back with just two games remaining in the 2021 NFL season.

The Vikings are currently 7-7 ahead of Sunday's outcome and would technically be in the bubble for a playoff spot. With a leading wide receiver in Justin Jefferson, the Vikings offense would still be in good hands.

Also Read Article Continues below

The team will likely release more information regarding Adam Thielen's most recent injury and to what extent his injury will possibly have him out for.

Edited by LeRon Haire