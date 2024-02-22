Adrian Peterson career earnings: How much did ex-Vikings RB make in his NFL career?

Adrian Peterson is one of the finest running backs of all time. The Minnesota Vikings legend remains the last non-quarterback to win the MVP award, and his 13-year career is the stuff of legends.

According to Spotrac, Peterson earned $103,215,972 during his professional football career. The iconic running back played for seven franchises in the NFL and was a star player for most of them.

What is Adrian Peterson's net worth?

While Adrian Peterson had the archetypical NFL career of a star player, the Oklahoma alum had well-publicized financial and legal issues. As a result, his overall net worth is merely a fraction of his career earnings.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Peterson has an estimated net worth of $1 million. The perennial All-Pro running back was one of the NFL's biggest stars during his heyday and the last non-quarterback to win the coveted league MVP Award.

Peterson last played in the 2021 NFL season, as he spent a brief time with the Seattle Seahawks.

Is Adrian Peterson in the Hall of Fame?

Adrian Peterson is not yet in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as the Vikings legend is ineligible for the time being. Peterson played his last snap of football in the 2021 NFL season. Retired players have to wait for at least five seasons to become eligible for Hall of Fame honours.

However, for a player of Peterson's stature, it's not a case of whether he will make the Hall of Fame but rather when he would make it. That's because Peterson had one of the most glittering and consistent running back careers in modern NFL history.

The Palestine, Texas native has an individual trophy cabinet bursting with honors. They include the 2012 NFL Most Valuable Player Award, 2012 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award and four first-team All-Pro nods.

He also has three second-team All-Pro selections, seven Pro Bowl selections, two NFL rushing touchdowns leader titles and a spot on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

The three-time NFL rushing yards title winner still holds the league record for most rushing yards in a game, with 296.