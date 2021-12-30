Adrian Peterson's latest injury update could signal the end of his NFL career

Veteran running back Adrian Peterson was a free agent this season until the Tennessee Titans signed him to replace injured running back Derrick Henry. Peterson played with the Titans in Weeks 9 through 11.

Peterson was released by the Titans and was then picked up by the Seattle Seahawks, who were without Chris Carson due to a neck injury.

Peterson played just one game with the Seahawks, in Week 13 against the NFC West division rival San Frnacisco 49ers.

Since then, Adrian Peterson has been dealing with a back injury that has kept him out of commission for the Seahawks. With a new update on Peterson's back injury, what does this mean for the veteran's NFL career?

RB Adrian Peterson out for season with back injury

Late Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that current Seattle Seahawks running back Adrian Peterson was placed on the Injured Reserve list with a back injury and was now out for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season.

Pete Carroll said Adrian Peterson's back has not responded as he'd have hoped.

On Wednesday morning, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that Peterson's back was not responding to the treatment as they had hoped and that an announcement on the running back's status would be made soon. Then, just hours later, it was announced that Peterson's season was over.

Peterson played just one game with the Seahawks, but it ended up being one for the record books. Although he rushed for just 16 yards, he did score a touchdown. It was the 126th touchdown of his NFL career. This ties him for 10th on the all-time list, alongside Cleveland Browns great Jim Brown.

Peterson is approaching 37 years old, and in regards to a running back in the National Football League, there isn't much more that one can achieve on the football field at that age.

NFL fans will remember that Adrian Peterson began his NFL career in 2007 after being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings. After the 2016 NFL season, the Vikings announced that they wouldn't pick up another year on his contract. Peterson, then, played with the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals and Washington Football Team up until last season.

Peterson played 184 NFL games in his career, rushing for 14,918 yards in his career.

Peterson's 13 year NFL career may be coming to a close, but his records and accomplishments will likely be talked about for decades to come.

