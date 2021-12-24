"These are literally life-changing moments" - Adrian Peterson has had enough of NFL referees

Seattle Seahawks running back Adrian Peterson has the same feelings about the NFL officiating crew as the rest of the NFL and its fans. Adrian Peterson, who didn't play against the Los Angeles Rams in their rescheduled Tuesday night matchup due to a back injury, had a lot to say in regards to the referees and their missed calls and wrong calls in certain aspects.

The Seahawks lost to the Los Angeles Rams, and there has been backlash across social media in the days since toward the NFL referee crew that was officiating that game and their judgment.

Adrian Peterson took to Twitter, asking the NFL to make a call about to holding NFL referees accountable. Peterson said that the referees' calls are literally changing the outcome of games and that it's heartbreaking to watch his sons get upset over the referees' calls. He said that his children get upset and believe that the referees are favoring one side over another.

Adrian Peterson calls for accountability among NFL referees

The most recent outcry from NFL fans and players alike involves Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. There were missed pass interference calls on the Rams as DeeJay Dallas tried to make the play for the Seahawks. As Dallas showed frustration over the missed call, he kicked the football and was flagged for Unsportsmalike Conduct and a 15 yard penalty, which angered even more people about the referees' judgement.

The officiating crew for the game was led by referee Shawn Hochuli. That same crew has been known for their questionable calls so far this season. This has led to even more outrage and calls for the crew to be omitted from officiating playoff games.

After the game, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that he wasn't going to complain about the officiating crew; instead, he said that he was just going to focus on fixing the issues and mistakes his team had made.

As for Adrian Peterson, the veteran running back who just signed with the Seattle Seahawks at the beginning of the month, is continuing to deal with his back issue in hopes of returning to the field soon.

The Seattle Seahawks will play the Chicago Bears this Sunday at 4:05PM EST.

NFL fans left stunned after number of questionable refereeing decisions during Rams-Seahawks clash

