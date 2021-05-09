Best team in the AFC West after the NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the AFC West for the last half-decade. Will it continue in 2021? Or could the Los Angeles Chargers mount a real challenge to Patrick Mahomes' team? How do the other teams in the AFC West stack up?

This article looks at the answers to these questions.

AFC West Team Rankings

# 1 - Kansas City Chiefs, 14-2 in 2020

Of course, the team who was in the Super Bowl in 2019 and 2020 would be at the top of a divisional power rankings piece three months after the fact. The Kansas City Chiefs could be even better in 2021 after adding running back Jerick McKinnon and offensive lineman Orlando Brown as free agents.

The Chiefs also had one of the better draft classes where they picked center Creed Humphrey, offensive guard Trey Smith and wide receiver Cornell Powell.

Put simply, they are likely to rule the AFC West in 2021 as well.

# 2 - Los Angeles Chargers, 7-9 in 2020

Justin Herbert's spectacular rookie year is over. Will his second year be a regression to the mean or proof of his talent? The Chargers are hoping for the latter. Los Angeles' most significant addition from the draft was impressive catching tight end Tre McKitty. They also added Rashawn Slater at offensive tackle.

The Chargers may push the Chiefs for the AFC West, but are likely to fall short and finish second.

Justin Herbert

# 3 - Las Vegas Raiders, 8-8 in 2020

For a franchise that has been struggling for decades, it is remarkably stable with its quarterback. In addition to the return of Derek Carr, running back Josh Jacobs is back for his second season. Henry Ruggs III and tight end Darren Waller will be able to help open up the offense. They also added Alex Leatherwood to their offensive line in the NFL Draft.

The Raiders know they will need a potent offense to contend with Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes in the AFC West. Have they done enough? Only time will tell.

# 4 - Denver Broncos, 5-11 in 2020

What are the Broncos doing at quarterback? The question still looms five years after the exit of Peyton Manning. Drew Lock struggled in his second season and now Teddy Bridgewater has been added to the equation.

Brett Favre: Gut tells me Aaron Rodgers done with Packers.https://t.co/XhAzKPf1PH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 5, 2021

Additionally, Aaron Rodgers has reportedly shown interest in the struggling franchise. If he were to land in Denver, the Broncos would immediately be in the running for the best team in the AFC West.

Outside of quarterbacks, their roster is good enough to make a playoff run. Denver just needs to find one last piece. Without a new quarterback to drop in, the Broncos are set to fail in an AFC West that features Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr with multiple offensive weapons.