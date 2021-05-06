Kansas City Chiefs Draft Picks 2021: Who Did The Chiefs Pick? Full List Of Selections

The Kansas City Chiefs entered the 2021 NFL draft looking to select players that will them reach the Super Bowl for the third straight year.

The Chiefs have a loaded roster and hence most of their picks were rotational players picked to improve the team's depth.

Here's who they got.

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2021 NFL Draft Picks

#1 - Round 2, Pick 58: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

With their first pick of the NFL draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Nick Bolton. At 5-foot-11 and 237 pounds, the linebacker is a little short. Bolton is comparable to Denzel Perriman and is expected to be starter-quality in his second season.

The Chiefs selected him to help them stuff the run as seemingly every team will be running the ball to keep Patrick Mahomes off the field as much as possible in 2021.

#2 - Round 2 Pick 63: Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma

Creed Humphrey was the Kansas City Chiefs' second pick. At 6-foot-4 and 302 pounds, the center will need to add weight before the upcoming season. Going into the draft, many thought that Humphrey would be a player of second-round quality, so the Chiefs did not reach with him.

Humphrey is comparable to Ben Jones and will be able to be a quality starter within a couple of seasons. The pick was an attempt by the Chiefs to build the team's depth at the offensive line.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 144: Joshua Kaindoh, DE, Florida

In the third round, the Kansas City Chiefs made a surprise pick, selecting Florida's Joshua Kaindoh. At 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, the defensive end is quite tall and lean for the position.

Going into the draft, NFL.com had Kaindoh as a seventh-round selection, so this was definitely a big reach by the Chiefs. He'll likely serve as a rotational player. That could be all the Chiefs want as their roster is already full of stars.

"Guys with his build and flexibility are a rarity and worth taking a chance on to develop down the road." 📝 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 2, 2021

#4 - Round 5, Pick 162: Noah Gray, TE, Duke

The Kansas City Chiefs added another weapon to their offensive arsenal by selecting Noah Gray.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound tight end came out of college as a senior. He was projected to go in the fifth round so the Chiefs did not reach with the selection. With the pick, it is clear that General Manager Brett Veach is starting to think about life after Travis Kelce as he is starting to get up there in age.

Gray has experience all over the place, lining up in the slot (237 snaps), in-line (139 snaps) and in the backfield (120 snaps) in 2020 📝 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 2, 2021

#5 - Round 5, Pick 181: Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson

The Kansas City Chiefs followed the addition of a tight end with the addition of wide receiver Cornell Powell.

Coming into the Draft, NFL.com had Powell as a third- or fourth-round selection. Put simply, the Chiefs stole one. With Powell, they've added even more firepower to their overpowered offense.

Cornell Powell At Clemson

#6 - Round 6, Pick 226: Trey Smith, OG, Tennessee

With their final selection, the Kansas City Chiefs went with Trey Smith. The rookie measured in at 6-foot-5 and 321 pounds, putting him at a good size if a little light.

That said, the Chiefs stole another player as Smith was seen by many as a third-round talent. Currently, Smith is a good backup quality player but could be a starter later in his career.