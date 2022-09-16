"Age is just a number" - Tom Brady and Roger Federer inspired each other to push their careers to the limit

Tom Brady is one of the last athletes of his generation to sustain a prominent sports career. Across the pond, tennis great Roger Federer announced on Thursday morning that he will be retiring from the sport after the upcoming Laver Cup next week. Federer said that he plans to continue playing tennis, just not at the level of competition that he has played at for over two decades.

Federer and Brady's longevity has not only been admired by sports fans around the world but by each other as well. After the future NFL Hall of Famer won his seventh Lombardi Trophy in February 2021, Federer posted a congratulations to his Instagram page.

In the series of photos, Federer is seen with Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. The caption congratulated the quarterback on achieving such a high level of success in his craft. The post also emphasized that age is just a number.

"2 +5 equals 7. What an inspiring achievement @tombrady Age is just a number"-via @rogerfederer on IG

Federer, who is 41 years old, said in his retirement announcement that his body is telling him that it is time to stop playing at such a high level.

Could Tom Brady be the next sports great to retire?

Tom Brady was on course to become one of the biggest athletes of all time to retire in 2022. But that lasted just 40 days.

While the 45-year-old quarterback has just started his 23rd NFL season, athletes like Ben Roethlisberger, Serena Williams and Roger Federer have all moved on from their professional sports careers.

Although he returned to the gridiron, it appears that the quarterback may be playing his last season. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys, he said on his Let's Go podcast that he has experienced a lot of emotions this season that he has never experienced before. He said that he hasn't made a decision about his future, but is taking it all in as he goes.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball Tom Brady will have to retire from NFL this season to save high-profile marriage, Gisele Bundchen gives ultimatum: Report dlvr.it/SYP5X6 Tom Brady will have to retire from NFL this season to save high-profile marriage, Gisele Bundchen gives ultimatum: Report dlvr.it/SYP5X6

There have also been reports that he will decide to finally step away from football in order to work on his marriage and attend to his family life. There have been rumors for a few months that his wife, Gisele, is more than ready for the quarterback to step away from the game and be with their family.

