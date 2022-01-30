"Truly believe Tom Brady isn’t done playing football" - A.J. Brown believes TB12 isn't done just yet

Reactions to Tom Brady's retirement from the NFL Saturday are coming in at supersonic speed. Brady is 44 years old and is walking away, despite previous claims of wishing to play until he's 45.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown knows how much Brady loves football. His head coach, Mike Vrabel, is a former teammate of Brady's dating back to their New England Patriots days.

In 2020, when TB12 was a free agent, Brown said he'd love to play with Tom Brady.

Brown took to Twitter after news of Brady's retirement broke by ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington. Brown believes Brady loves football too much to walk away. He says Brady's competitive nature will drive him crazy in retirement and cause him to return for next season.

"I truly believe Tom Brady isn't don't playing football. The urge to want to more it's going to drive him insane. So what's next for 'me' is all you know. i think he will relax for a few days or weeks but his mind of an ultimate competitor will soon speak to him again."

Tom Brady's retirement from the NFL is due to family

At the time of publication, Brady himself has yet to say anything surrounding his retirement.

However, Brady sparked much speculation on the reason behind potentially retiring Monday on his Let's Go podcast with Jim Gray. Brady cited his wife, Giselle, and their three kids as critical factors in his decision.

"I'm gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need, 'cause they've really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do," Brady said. "I said this a few years ago. It's what relationships are all about. It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family. And I'm gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what's next."

With his family in consideration, Tom Brady's retirement feels like it's permanent. There's no question Brady could return in 2022 and put up another MVP-caliber season. He played so well in 2021 with 5,316 passing yards he could win it this year.

But given how physical football is, especially on someone who will be 45 in August, it's understandable why he decided to go out while he is still at the top of his game.

There's no doubt Brown's point has validity -- that Tom Brady's competitive spirit will flare up as the next NFL season approaches. If he doesn't return, Brady can walk away knowing he's accomplished everything possible in the NFL.

* 7X Super Bowl champion

* 5X Super Bowl MVP

* 3X NFL MVP

* 15X Pro Bowl

* 6X All Pro

* NFL's all time passing TD leader (624)

* NFL's all passing yard leader (85,520)

* Most career wins: 243



With Brady's retirement, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow are among the quarterbacks now tasked with leading the NFL into a new era.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter a crossroads this offseason with a talented roster but a significant void at quarterback.

