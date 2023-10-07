Alix Earle net worth 2023: Braxton Berrios’ friend’s wealth explored

TikTok star Alix Earle is one of the most popular social media influencers today. The socialite has been doing incredible numbers since she went into TikTok full-time after high school. Since then, Earle has accumulated millions of followers across all the major social media platforms.

Earle was recently spotted with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios having a good time in a Miami club. This is just the latest in a series of public appearances they've made together. With dating rumors swirling, let's delve into the TikTok star's net worth and explore her earnings from the short-form content platform.

Alix Earle net worth 2023

As per CA Knowledge, Alix Earle's estimated net worth stands at an impressive $6 million, primarily derived from her thriving presence on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Additionally, she manages her own YouTube channel, adding to her income.

Beyond her social media success, Earle hails from a well-off family background. Her parents are Thomas "TJ" Earle, vice president of the family's eponymous construction company, Earle Constructions and Alisa Earle. The 22-year-old star is currently interning at Earle Constructions as a marketing intern in order to further her knowledge of marketing and advertising.

The year 2023 has proven to be exceptional for Earle, with her popularity soaring across the social media landscape. She earned a spot in Forbes magazine, initiated a scholarship fund and was featured in publications like E! News, OutKick, and Dexerto. Collaborating regularly with celebrities and influencers has enabled her to broaden her network and provide insights into various industries. She looks set to be on the social media influencer scene for the long haul.

A look at Alix Earle TikTok earnings

According to sources, Alix Earle is said to charge anywhere from $40,000 to $70,000 on a brand partnership. Her rate depends on the brand she's partnering with and how much work she's required to do creating the content. Also, it has been reported that Earle sometimes charges up to $100,000 for a post. These are eye-popping numbers, and she makes excellent use of her millions of followers on the short content app.

Alix Earle is best known for her GRWM videos that show people how she does her make-up and dresses for various occasions. These videos get the majority of clicks, and she has parlayed this into a multimillion-dollar empire in a short time frame.