Alix Earle's 1000% TikTok growth earns her first Forbes' 30 Under 30 Local Miami entry: Report

TikTok star Alix Earle and her social media influence were recognized by Forbes. The publication released a "30 Under 30" list for some of the nation's biggest cities. Earle was listed as one of the young entrepreneurs who are changing the City of Miami for the better.

Earle began her climb to fame as she documented her daily routine as a student at the University of Miami. During her four years at the University, she gave her followers a look at her school routine, parties, and trips.

Forbes @Forbes pic.twitter.com/15Yn3bPhZb Introducing the inaugural #ForbesUnder30Local List featuring the top entrepreneurs, activists and creatives in the vibrant innovation hubs of Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, Miami, Puerto Rico, Seattle and Toronto. trib.al/79lBvYo

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Forbes noted that her number of followers on TikTok has grown by 1000% in just the last six months. She turned that incredible social media following into brand partnerships with American Eagle, GrubHub, and Amazon.

Alix Earle currently has 5.6 million followers on Tik Tok and 2.9 followers on Instagram. She also started her own scholarship at the University of Miami for aspiring business students.

Alix Earle inks new deal with popular podcast host

One of TikTok's most famous faces now has another brand deal, and this one is a bit different than her others. Alix Earle has signed a new deal to be a part of a new platform called "The UnwellNetwork." The platform was created by Alex Cooper, who is well-known for her "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

The platform will produce content that Gen Z will find the most relatable of all the generations. A way for the younger generation to view content that is relevant to them. Without the need of going through social media looking for videos and posts they can relate to. The platform will aim to reduce the amount of content that the average person views on a daily basis.

Earle's plethora of social media followers that have followed her journey over the last four years made her the perfect partner. Alex Cooper told E! News that although the platform is for the younger generation, people of all ages can relate to Earle.

"Alix became America's new online 'it girl' through realness that women of all ages could relate to. From middle schoolers running to purchase her makeup tips turned trends, to college girls clinging onto her weekend dating and partying updates, to boomers loving 'the glory days' nostalgia of it all."

"The Unwell Network" hasn't officially launched, so Alix Earle's followers will have to wait a little bit longer to see her new content.