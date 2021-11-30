Is Tom Brady hurting your fantasy team? Options to consider for the fantasy playoffs

Tom Brady might be doing more harm than good for your fantasy team. Sometimes, the truth hurts, or it just doesn’t make any sense. But any good fantasy manager should always consider every possibility and face harsh realities, especially if it involves the quarterback position. Even the great Tom Brady is not immune to bad games or bad fantasy games.

JJ Zachariason @LateRoundQB Tom Brady hasn't hit 20 fantasy points in each of his last three games. He hit 24 or more points in 6 of his first 8 games this year. Tom Brady hasn't hit 20 fantasy points in each of his last three games. He hit 24 or more points in 6 of his first 8 games this year.

In his last 3 games coming off the bye week, Brady has averaged 18 fantasy points; however, 3 weeks before the bye, he was averaging 29 fantasy points per game. The 10-point dropoff is not a big hindrance for your team, but if you are weaker at other positions or are fighting for a playoff spot, then you might want to consider some alternatives to Tom Brady as your quarterback. We would consider that an aggressive move (and being bold does pay off) even if Brady guarantees you a good floor of, at least, 10 fantasy points per game.

Jeff Bell @4WhomJBellTolls I traded for Tom Brady this week. Sorry everyone for his incoming fantasy performance. I traded for Tom Brady this week. Sorry everyone for his incoming fantasy performance.

Other options than Tom Brady for the fantasy playoffs

Assuming your league’s trade deadline has passed, you may be tempted to bench Tom Brady (do not drop him) in favor of the following quarterbacks available on the waiver wire.

#1 - Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots

My, how the tables turn. Fantasy managers who might want more potential ceiling in their scoring from the quarterback position could look at the Patriots’ future franchise QB, a position Tom Brady held for two decades. Jones’s rookie season has had its ups and downs, but in the last 3 weeks, he’s turned in 2 performances of 23+ fantasy points.

He does have a bye in Week 14, but games against Buffalo in Weeks 13 and 16 might require the Patriots to pass more. Week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts and Week 17 (fantasy championship week) against the Jacksonville Jaguars are plus matchups for fantasy managers who might be thinking of benching Tom Brady.

#2 - Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Another quarterback with ties to Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo, also provides intriguing potential for the rest of the season. The 49ers have been on a tear, winning 3 games in a row, with Garoppolo providing stability. For fantasy purposes, he’s done well, especially with getting TE George Kittle back and WR Brandon Aiyuk being more involved in the offense. WR Deebo Samuel is hurt, but the 49ers will continue to push for the playoffs so fantasy managers that want to take a chance on Garoppolo will have a decent schedule to look forward to.

The 49ers still have Seattle, Cincinnati, Atlanta, Tennessee, and Houston on their schedule, and each team is a plus matchup for opposing offenses.

#3 - Taysom Hill, QB, New Orleans Saints

Taysom Hill appears on this list because the Saints are looking to move on from Trevor Siemian. The offense has stalled ever since Jameis Winston’s injury (and really ever since Drew Brees retired), but RB Alvin Kamara’s injury has not helped the Saints’ offense either. Enter Taysom Hill, who just signed a new contract with the team. This deal signals the Saints’ intention on keeping Hill involved, and incentivizes him to do well when he has the opportunity to play QB.

With his rushing potential (a la Cam Newton and Josh Allen), he immediately becomes an important add at the QB position for teams in need. If you’re tired of Tom Brady scoring touchdowns with his arm, you could take a shot at Taysom Hill’s dual-threat capabilities.

