Tom Brady closes in on breaking all-time touchdown record held by Drew Brees

For Tom Brady, there aren't many records that he hasn't broken or equaled. Nor are there many individuals that have more passing records than he currently does. In his 22nd year in the league, Brady has had the luxury of not only being accurate with the football, but also having longevity on his side.

These two factors, along with his seven Super Bowl championships, have helped make Brady the greatest of all time.

But there is one individual who, like Brady, also holds numerous NFL passing records in the league. That person is Drew Brees, the recently retired, longtime quarterback of the New Orleans Saints.

Tom Brady has an opportunity to soon break another record that is currently held by the bayou's finest.

Drew Brees currently holds the all-time record for most NFL seasons with at least 30 touchdowns (10). On Sunday, Tom Brady had one touchdown pass in the victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

The touchdown gave Brady 30 touchdowns on the season, tying Brett Favre and Peyton Manning for second on the all-time list with nine years of passing for that many touchdowns.

For Brady to tie Drew Brees' record, he will need to throw for 30 touchdowns next season, and to break the record, he will need to come back and play for the 2023-2024 NFL season and throw for another 30 touchdowns.

Simple, right?

The good news is that Brady has previously stated that he plans on perhaps playing beyond that time. If he does, Brady will only need to ensure that he is still playing at a highly productive level to add another all-time NFL passing record to his resume.

Tom Brady has already broken a Drew Brees record this season

Earlier this season, Tom Brady broke Drew Brees' NFL record for all-time passing yards. In Week 3, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traveled to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots, his home for the first 20 seasons of his NFL career.

During the game, Brady broke Drew Brees' NFL career passing yardage record. Brady also became only the fourth quarterback to defeat all 32 teams at the time.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter BRADY BREAKS THE RECORD IN FOXBOROUGH!



Tom Brady passes Drew Brees for the NFL passing yards record 👏 BRADY BREAKS THE RECORD IN FOXBOROUGH! Tom Brady passes Drew Brees for the NFL passing yards record 👏 https://t.co/AsXpqeTq13

Brady and Brees together own a significant number of NFL passing records. With Brees now retired and working as an analyst for Sunday Night Football on NBC, Brady is perhaps on a secondary quest to accumulate as many NFL passing records before he exits stage left.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday (1:00 PM EST on FOX).

Edited by Piyush Bisht