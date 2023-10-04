Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update: Latest on Lions WR for fantasy football Week 5

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has consistently performed for the Detroit Lions. He had 2,173 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in his first two seasons. The former University of Southern California standout averages 10.8 yards per reception through Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

St. Brown has two 100-yard receiving games in the Lions’ first four games. His 82.75 yards per game average makes him a steady source of fantasy football points. However, the Pro Bowler’s Week 5 status remains uncertain following an injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: Kenny Pickett injury update

Sportskeeda’s Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer can help determine if you’re getting a fair deal.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury Update

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown waves to the fans at Lambeau Field.

Sports Illustrated’s John Maakaron reported that Amon-Ra St. Brown was not a full participant during Tuesday’s team practice session. Instead, he was working on individual deals with trainers. Rookie cornerback Brian Branch and fullback Jason Cabinda also missed practice.

ESPN's Eric Woodyard also tweeted a video with the caption:

"#Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown was off to the side working with trainers during the open period of today’s practice. He wasn’t in pads."

Expand Tweet

Missing practice this early isn’t alarming yet, especially for St. Brown’s fantasy football owners. It could be that the Detroit Lions’ premiere wideout is a healthy scratch, giving him additional time to rest. It’s more severe if St. Brown misses Thursday or Friday practice since it’s closer to their Week 5 Sunday game against the Carolina Panthers.

Also Read: Kyren Williams injury update

What happened to Amon-Ra St. Brown?

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions

It is uncertain what happened to St. Brown during their Week 4 victory against the Green Bay Packers. He finished that game with five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. St. Brown didn’t need heavy lifting because the Lions' defense did their work on Jordan Love and the Packers' offense.

However, he did injure his toe in their Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks. It wasn’t declared a turf toe issue, allowing him to play in Week 3 versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Despite that concern, he had his best game of the season so far, finishing with nine catches for 102 yards. His non-participation during Week 5’s Tuesday practice might have a connection with his toe injury, but that is more speculation than fact.

Also Read: Davante Adams injury update

Not sure who to put in your fantasy football starting lineup? Use Sportskeeda’s Start/Sit Optimizer to find answers.

When will Amon-Ra St. Brown return?

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

Amon-Ra St. Brown’s fantasy football owners must monitor his status during this week’s Lions' practices. Having him as a full participant from Wednesday to Friday increases the likelihood that he’ll suit up on Sunday. Otherwise, he might miss his first game of the 2023 season.

If he’s unable to play, his fantasy owners might be losing a big chunk of points. He has constantly delivered since Week 1, when he had 19.1 PPR points after their 21-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. St. Brown followed it up with 11.2 PPR points in Week 2 and 19.6 in Week 3.

He had 16.6 fantasy points in Week 4 against Green Bay. Therefore, start him as a WR2 if he’s ready to go in Week 5. Otherwise, keep him on the bench because he will be Jared Goff’s primary target in the passing game, granted he’s healthy.