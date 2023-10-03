Kenny Pickett injury update: Latest on Steelers QB for fantasy football Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers looked into their backyard for a quarterback, selecting Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Eventually, he played well enough to become the team’s permanent starter, leading the Steelers to a 7-5 record in his 12 starts.

That performance had him as the undisputed starter for the 2023 NFL season. Head coach Mike Tomlin sees him as their best choice in winning games over Mason Rudolph and Mitchell Trubisky. However, Steelers fans held their breath when Pickett suffered an injury during their latest game.

Kenny Pickett injury update

Pickett did not finish their 2023 Week 4 game against the Houston Texans due to a knee injury. But luckily for Pittsburgh Steelers fans, he was cleared from significant damage after a subsequent MRI.

As reported by TribLive.com’s Chris Adamski through Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams, Kenny Pickett walked around the Steelers locker room without a knee brace. While he was diagnosed with a bone bruise and muscle strain, Pickett won’t miss a lot of playing time.

What happened to Kenny Pickett?

The Steelers went for a fourth-and-one from the Texans’ 33-yard line with a little over one minute left in the third quarter. However, Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard sacked him for a nine-yard loss, resulting in a turnover on downs. Unfortunately, Kenny Pickett limped to the sidelines after the sack.

That was the Texans’ third sack on Pickett, who had 15 completions for 114 yards and an interception at that point. Before competing with Houston, the former University of Pittsburgh standout had 62 completions for 689 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions.

He went to the blue medical tent for tests and was eventually ruled out for the rest of the game. Trubisky took over from Pickett, but to no avail. The Texans stamped their class over the Steelers, cruising to a 30-6 win. Conversely, the Steelers fall to 2-2 after putting up their lowest point total of the season.

When will Kenny Pickett return?

The Steelers can finalize Pickett’s return based on their upcoming schedule. They will have their bye after their Week 5 showdown against their division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens. If Pittsburgh wants to give him additional rest, they can declare him out of action next week.

Sitting him out for one game prolongs his recovery from the minor scare. It should make him feel stronger and refreshed when he returns in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams. Trubisky will be in charge for one game before their bye.

Neither Pickett nor Trubisky are reliable options from a fantasy football point of view. There are better players in their position who can give more points. Both quarterbacks are not mobile enough to add rushing yards or touchdowns.