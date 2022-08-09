"Like an evolved version" - NFL analyst makes his pick between Dak Prescott and Kirk Cousins

NFC quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Kirk Cousins have had similar NFL careers. The two have played the entirety of their careers in the NFC. Cousins has been a full-time starter since 2015. Meanwhile, Prescott has been a full-time starter since 2016.

Analyst Steve Ruiz joined "The Ringer NFL Show" with Danny Heifetz. The two talked about quarterbacks in the NFL. At one point, the two compared Prescott and Cousins. Ruiz stated Prescott was a better version of Cousins.

Ruiz said:

"Dak Prescott is better than Kirk Cousins. Dak Prescott is like a super version of Kirk Cousins. Like the evolved version of Kirk Cousins. If Kirk Cousins was better at adjusting post snap to what the defense is throwing at them, he would be Dak Prescott, but he's not."

This past season, Prescott had 32 touchdown passes to 10 interceptions and 4,154 passing yards. Cousins threw for 4,221 yards, 33 touchdown, and 7 intercpetions with a passer rating of 103.1 while making the Pro Bowl.

Analyst Colin Cowherd compared Dak Prescott to Kirk Cousins

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp

Cousins took over as Washington's starter in 2015. Since then, he's gone on to make three Pro Bowls. He led Washington to the playoffs in 2015 and Minnesota in 2019. He's thrown for 32,593 yards, 223 touchdowns and 91 interceptions.

Prescott has made the Pro Bowl twice, led Dallas to three playoff appearances but has only won one playoff game.

Analyst Colin Cowherd also recently compared the two to one another on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd." Cowherd questioned if Prescott was a more popular version of Cousins.

“A lot of people are saying that Dak Prescott is in a ‘slump’. Quarterbacks do have off years because maybe they’re beat up, or lose a left tackle, or there’s a coaching change, a coordinator change, and they’re not up for it. But let’s take four years with Dak Prescott. Is he just Kirk Cousins with more fans and fewer haters?”

The two quarterbacks are constantly viewed as average quarterbacks. This is because they perform very well in the regular season. However, they don't seem to do much in the post-season. This will be another season for one of the two to break the mold.

