"There's nobody else in the NFL that is a no-brainer upgrade" - Analyst strongly suggests Colts hang onto Carson Wentz

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky is all in on quarterback Carson Wentz staying with the Indianapolis Colts. On ESPN's "Get Up" on Monday morning, Orlovsky said that although there are some good quarterbacks that could become available, the Colts need to stick with their quarterback (noting that unless it's Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, there is no other option).

"Yes, unless their starting quarterback is Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers. Because those are the only two available guys on the market that are no-brainer upgrades. There's nobody else in the NFL that is a no-brainer upgrade in comparison to Carson Wentz, (who was) top 15 in passer rating, QBR, touchdowns and in yards. That's what he is. He threw for 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions last year."-Dan Orlovsky

Orlovsky continued that he believes that everyone is judging the Colts quarterback off his Week 18 performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars that essentially kept the team out of the playoffs. He then said that keeping him and helping him in the wide receiving core is the key to getting the Colts offense to be more productive.

"Everyone is only looking at them in his performance against Jacksonville and I was very outspoken that it wasn't good enough. But who in the NFL is a better player at the position that's available...?"

Orlovsky continued to speak about the Colts needing to upgrade their receiver position:

"And I don't care who the quarterback is next year even if it's Aaron Rodgers, you better get better wide receivers, because their wide receivers are bottom five in the NFL unit wise so I think he should be I think it's a no brainer."-Dan Orlovsky on Get Up ESPN

Should the Indianapolis Colts focus on offensive weapons for QB Carson Wentz?

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars

With Dan Orlovsky voicing his support for quarterback Carson Wentz to be retained as the quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts, he made it a point to emphasize the need for an upgrade at the receiver position.

Colts Blue Zone @ColtsBluezone



If you were the Just curious...If you were the #Colts ' general manager, what would you be willing to trade away to land Russell Wilson? Just curious...If you were the #Colts' general manager, what would you be willing to trade away to land Russell Wilson? https://t.co/kGGEGWFWXH

Veteran T.Y. Hilton, who resigned with the team last season, suffered a neck injury to start off the season that cost him a significant amount of time on the field.

Michael Pittman Jr. has shown promise throughout his first two seasons. But adding another solid wide receiver or two may be the answer.

The Colts' running game is in good hands with Jonathan Taylor, so all focus should be put on the passing game.

While the 2022 NFL Draft class does have big-name wide receivers, the Colts won't have a first-round draft pick to utilize. The Eagles acquired their first-round pick through the Carson Wentz trade.

Trading for a wide receiver or picking up a free agent may be a quick fix for the Colts and their passing game.

Edited by LeRon Haire