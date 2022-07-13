“You made a two look like a ten” - NFL analyst claims Baker Mayfield needs to receive more criticism

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has finally found a new home. The former number-one overall pick was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers last week for a fifth-round pick.

Cleveland Browns @Browns We have agreed to trade QB Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional 2024 draft pick We have agreed to trade QB Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional 2024 draft pick

While some thought it was a good move for both sides, some don't see Mayfield thriving in Carolina.

While on the Speak for Yourself podcast, analyst Marcellus Willey talked about how he thinks Baker Mayfield is overrated and deserves more criticsm.

Willey said:

"You know this was not a success for Baker Mayfield. Let's just build this one slowly. Okay. What were the expectations? I think it's the best way to enter this conversation. The root word of expectation is expect.

"Sir, what did you expect from a number one overall pick? At least, for him to get a second contract? Okay, even get a second contract. Okay, what do we expect from our number one overall pick? At least, make us real contenders. He won one playoff game."

Willey added that Mayfield was perceived as a 10, instead of what he really is, which is a two.

Willey added:

"You made a two look like a 10. You made Baker Mayfield look way better than he does. Here's the thing. The Cleveland Browns. He didn't pass the baton to Deshaun Watson.

"Deshaun Watson almost had to run backwards. The baton's lying on the ground, pick it up, and now he's trying to make up ground for a Super Bowl-ready roster that had one major issue, lack of leadership and lack of high-level ability at the quarterback position."

Baker Mayfield admits he was shocked the Browns chose Deshaun Watson over him

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

While Mayfield is happy to be a Carolina Panther, he did admit, when he spoke to the media on Tuesday, that he was shocked the Browns chose Deshaun Watson over him.

Mayfield said:

"I think, why it was surprising for everybody. Pretty unexpected. But if I'm focused on the past, then I'm not doing my job and being a Carolina Panther now. Like I said, I'm grateful for my time there. Yeah, shocked is pretty much the only way to describe it, but you roll with the punches and you got to move forward."

Mayfield will have the opportunity to compete with Matt Corral and Sam Darnold for the starting job.

________________________________________________________________

If you use any quotes, please credit Speak For Yourself, H/T Sportskeeda

________________________________________________________________

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far