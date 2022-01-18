Antonio Brown once again takes a sly dig at Bruce Arians

Antonio Brown has had plenty of time to simmer down after jogging off the field in what would be his final game as a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player against the New York Jets.

However, Brown hasn't changed his opinion towards the team in any way, it seems. Brown tweeted a somewhat cryptic response that took a dig at Bruce Arians just hours after the end of Super Wild Card weekend in the NFL.

What prompted the tweet was a post by Dov Kleiman that showed a short, eight-second video of Arians pushing one of his players by the back of his head. Kleiman joked that the wide receiver's lawyer was taking notes of the incident to be used to help his client.

The former Buccaneers wide receiver quoted the tweet and responded. He simply said "pit not the palace," which is the title of his newest rap song released the same day of his epic meltdown. At first glance, the tweet makes little sense.

However, understanding Brown's place and relationship with the Buccaneers at the moment makes the message clearer.

Antonio Brown: "pit not the palace"

Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Essentially, the former All-Pro receiver says that Arians isn't all he's cracked up to be. Instead of him being a "palace," he's a "pit."

The tweet took what was likely intended to be a joke and turned it into his "proof." In tweeting his response, the wide receiver essentially says, "See? I told you something was fishy."

Responses to the tweet seemed to be split down the middle. About half dismissed Brown's words as a feeble attempt to validate his actions. The other half cheered him on and offered their support.

Of course, the football player's followers are the most likely to see the tweet, so this group of people likely isn't indicative of the opinion of most of the NFL.

The wide receiver's 2021 season is over. His season entailed injuries, availability issues, and deception about his vaccination status. That said, many expect him to get offers next season.

Despite turning 34 years old before the start of the 2022 season, plenty of teams may see value in his addition to the team.

If Tim Tebow was able to get a lengthy tryout after being out of the NFL for years, one of the greatest receivers in NFL history should likely get plenty of interest. In 2021, he earned 545 yards and four touchdowns in seven games, according to Pro Football Reference.

In 2019, he earned just 56 yards and a touchdown. In 2020, he earned 483 yards and four touchdowns.

Also Read Article Continues below

Therefore, one could say that even with his issues, he's trending upward. That serves as yet another selling point that will aid in his job search throughout the offseason.

Edited by LeRon Haire