Antonio Brown calls out Tom Brady's personal trainer Alex Guerrero: "Imagine your QB trainer charging you 100k"

The fallout from the Antonio Brown meltdown is now reaching fever pitch. It's one thing for Brown to criticize and disparage Bruce Arians. But it's something completely different to criticize Tom Brady's trainer, Alex Guerrero.

Brown recently revealed tweets between himself and Guerrero that appear to disparage not only Guerrero but Brady to an extent as well.

In the tweet, it was evident that Guerrero was more than accommodating after Brown made accusations of paying for work that from the trainer that had not been completed (allegedly).

Brown then tweeted the following after screenshots of messages between himself and Guerrero:

"@tombrady guy @ag__tb12 charging me 100K never doing the work on me! how u even work wit people like this! This what I was dealing wit."

To make matters even worse, Brown posted a meme of himself making fun of head coach Bruce Arians and Tom Brady in a Home Alone 2: Lost in New York poster trailer.

Will Antonio Brown ever play again in the NFL?

As of this minute, that is a difficult question to answer. Despite Arians' words after Sunday's game that Brown is "no longer a Buc," the team has yet to officially release him.

It has been widely reported that the team is consulting with the league in an effort to ensure that they are abiding by the NFL's rules and regulations regarding what can or cannot be done as far as possible discipline.

Perhaps most disappointing for a potential suitor for Brown is the fact that it appears the former All-Pro receiver has seemingly turned against Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champion campaigned for Brown to join the Buccaneers at the behest of Arians.

Brady even voiced his support for the much-maligned receiver after the now infamous incident on Sunday at MetLife Stadium with these words:

"That's obviously a difficult situation. We all love him and care about him deeply. I think everyone should be compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things."

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, and the New England Patriots are three teams that were each burned by Brown. Yet he continues to get to work because of his elite set of on-field skills.

Will we see AB suit up again for another NFL team? Only time will truly let us know the answer.

