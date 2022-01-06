Antonio Brown takes potshots at Tom Brady and Bruce Arians, posts Home Alone 2 meme on IG

Antonio Brown's fallout from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is starting to unfold. Brown was infamously cut from the Buccaneers in the third quarter against the New York Jets in Week 17. His antics of storming off the field while waving goodbye to Jets fans have been the NFL's hottest talking point since.

On Thursday, Brown began posting text messages to social media. His posts included discussions with head coach Bruce Arians and trainer Alex Guerrero. But Brown also posted a meme to his social media.

It was a meme of himself, Arians, and Tom Brady on the cover of the Christmas movie classic, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Antonio Brown fires shots at Tom Brady, Bruce Arians

Antonio Brown and Tom Brady

Brown's meme caused some to laugh, but he intended to take shots at his former team. It's fitting he chose to post his face alongside Brady and Arians on the cover of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

The 33-year-old was in New York the following day after the Buccaneers cut him. He attended the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets NBA game at the Barclays Center. He also posted videos while riding throughout New York City congratulating Ben Roethlisberger amidst other things.

Brown also included a plug for his new rap single Pit Not The Palace in his meme. Brown released the single Sunday night, and the timing of that release had people talking.

Brown's other social media posts reveal Arians pushed for Brown to play in Week 17. Brown had been questionable all week with an ankle injury that held him out of practice Thursday and Friday leading up to the game.

But Arians wanted Brown to be ready to play. Arians even texted that they weren't resting for the playoffs.

Brown and Brady's relationship is another story and one that's complicated. Brady has been outspoken about his friendship with the star wide receiver. Brady was the one who recruited him to the Buccaneers, as well as the New England Patriots in 2019.

Brady was vocal about his emotional support for Brown in Sunday's post-game press conference. Brady suggested Brown work with his trainer, Guerrero. In Brown's posts, he alleges he was charged $100K for receiving no treatment.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman More texts by Antonio Brown, this time with trainer Alex Guerrero.



More texts by Antonio Brown, this time with trainer Alex Guerrero.https://t.co/FXrsFRvEIw

The Buccaneers have yet to release Brown from their roster, much to the surprise of many. But the expectation is still that Brown will no longer play for the Buccaneers.

Brown has now found himself removed from four different NFL teams. He is still incredibly talented and young enough at 33, he can return to the gridiron.

Also Read Article Continues below

The question becomes whether any team will be willing to give him a chance, especially now that they know he might take shots at them if something goes wrong.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar