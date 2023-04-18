Antonio Brown’s search for jail pics brings NY football team ownership back in spotlight after ex-owner’s arson controversy

Antonio Brown found great success in the NFL, playing 12 seasons in the league.

The former wide receiver has now transitioned into the role of co-owner of the Albany Empire, an arena football team. However, there seems to be controversy as to whether Brown is the true owner of the franchise.

He took to Twitter to share a jail photo of one of the owners, Michael Kwarta.

In 2008, Kwarta was sentenced to six months in prison for his part in the firebombing of a concrete plant in May 2003. The arson was linked to an organized attempt by two union officials to damage businesses that were using non-unionized individuals at construction sites.

Kwarta is a former union leader in Albany, New York.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout doubled down on him being the sole owner of the Empire:

“I’m the owner, 100 percent owner. I don’t take that lightly. My job as the owner (is) to provide the players and community, the front office, everyone that experience, the experience of Albany, and I’m excited about that role.”

Kwarta countered by asserting there’s been no change in ownership since Antonio Brown first joined the team in March. Kwarta and Brown each possess 47.5 percent of the team, with Charlotte and Steven von Schiller having the remaining five percent.

Brown claimed he doled out $1.5 million for workers' compensation insurance so the Empire could practice in New York. Yet, Kwarta hit back, saying the franchise has paid $774,042 in workers' compensation insurance to date.

Is Antonio Brown still performing?

Although the former Pittsburgh Steelers star is in the owner's box, he's still out there performing. Brown performed at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami soon after buying the Albany Empire.

He even gave the crowd a display of his All-Pro talents, making a one-handed catch on stage during his performance.

We'll see if Antonio Brown will continue to make music and perform while still owning the Arena League franchise.

