Watch: Antonio Brown spotted partying with Kanye West , Madonna and Floyd Mayweather among others

Former Tampa Bay receiver Antonio Brown appears to be unaffected by his release from the organization after his sideline outburst against the Jets a couple of weeks ago.

The 33-year-old had a disagreement with Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians over his injured ankle. The star receiver then proceeded to remove his helmet and pads and toss them onto the sideline bench.

It caused quite a stir and some thought that he would lay low after the incident. But the troubled receiver was spotted at a party with several high-profile celebrities including Kanye West, Madonna and Floyd Mayweather.

XXL Magazine @XXL Kanye chillin’ with Julia Fox, Madonna, Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown Kanye chillin’ with Julia Fox, Madonna, Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown 👀 https://t.co/hHghe4IpdB

It appears Brown is living his best life despite the struggles with his NFL career.

What next for Antonio Brown?

The receiver spoke on the Full Send Podcast hosted by Bob Menery and stated that he is still writing his story.

"I'm still playing, I still on a mission. I'm still writing the story," said Brown.

It appears that the 33-year-old wants to continue his football career, but whether he gets another chance remains to be seen.

Several teams across the NFL could certainly use the services of a superstar receiver. His off-field issues will cause some hesitation, but his on-field production certainly warrants a team picking him up.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Tom Brady with a 62-yard touchdown to Antonio Brown.



Brown became the fastest player to catch 900 passes earlier in this game, did it in 143 games. Marvin Harrison did it in 149.



Ultimately, it will come down to whether a team believes he is worth the trouble. A player like Brown could no doubt help offensively. His route-running ability, catch radius and speed give him a home run chance on every play.

Adding him to a receiving room like that of the Cowboys, the Bills or Green Bay will make them nearly unstoppable on offense. If he does manage to secure a contract with a team, it will largely be incentivized.

Such is his temperament that there is doubt that the star receiver could play every game in a season or whether he would want to play every game. Giving him a lower base salary plus certain targets to hit during the season (a number of receiving yards) to offer more financial incentive to play football and stay on the straight and narrow could be an option.

Based on talent alone, he deserves a spot on a roster, but going by his last video with celebrities, it appears that the 33-year-old could be just as happy calling it a day away from the NFL and concentrating on other avenues of his life.

