Atlanta Falcons Draft Picks 2021: Who Did The Falcons Pick? Full List of Selections

The Atlanta Falcons had a lot riding on this year's draft after a disappointing season. Here's who they got.

# 1 Round 1 Pick 4: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

With the first pick of the 2021 Draft, the Atlanta Falcons selected Kyle Pitts. The Falcons seem to be looking to bring back the days of Tony Gonzalez with their 6'6", 245-pound selected pass catcher.

- Matt Ryan

- Julio Jones

- Calvin Ridley

- Kyle Pitts



Who is stopping this offense? pic.twitter.com/zmeApx21OP — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2021

A more contemporary comparison would be Darren Waller. The tight end was given a first-round grade, according to NFL.com and is expected to be an All-Pro seemingly every year.

# 2 Round 2, Pick 40: Richie Grant, S, UCF

With their second pick of the Draft, the Atlanta Falcons chose Richie Grant. The senior weighed in at 197 pounds and measured 6'0" tall. He is compared to Tedric Thompson and earned a second-round grade before the Draft. He is expected to be starter-quality within a season or two.

# 3 Round 3, Pick 68: Jaylen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

The Atlanta Falcons went on to pick Jaylen Mayfield with their third pick. Mayfield is a good size at 6'5" and 326 pounds. NFL.com had Mayfield as a third-round grade so the Falcons seemingly picked him on schedule.

He projects to be starter-caliber in a couple of seasons. In other words, Mayfield will be a project but a relatively quick one. The Atlanta Falcons are hoping that Mayfield can help protect Matt Ryan in the pocket as that is where he does his best work.

# 4 Round 4, Pick 114: Drew Dalman, C, Stanford

After picking a lineman, the Atlanta Falcons stayed in that group of positions and selected Drew Dalman. At 6'3" and 295 pounds, Dalman is ever so slightly undersized but can overcome that with good technique.

Dalman had a fifth-round grade on NFL.com so the Falcons may have reached on him slightly. Dalman's biggest issue is that he can get bullrushed easily at times, which would be an issue for a pocket passer in deep-passing situations like when Matt Ryan desperately needs to get the ball to Julio Jones. Overall, Dalman is a backup quality player.

# 5 Round 5 Pick 148: Ta'quan Graham, DT, Texas

After picking two offensive linemen in a row, the Atlanta Falcons went to the defensive line with the selection of Ta'quan Graham. Graham was a sixth-round-quality grade and by selecting him in the fifth round, the Falcons may have reached slightly.

Overall, he looks to be a backup quality player with a need for several seasons of time before becoming starting quality. The first aspect of his game that he needs to work on is his jump off of the ball at the snap.

# 6 Round 5 Pick 182: Ade Ogundeji, DE, Notre Dame

Next, the Atlanta Falcons selected Ade Ogundeji. The senior measured in at 6'4" and 260 pounds. As a sixth-round grade, the Falcons may have reached slightly on Ogundeji.

In the end, Ogundeji is expected to be a backup but his best chance to beat that will be to bolster his bullrush, as recommended by NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.

# 7 Round 5 Pick 183: Avery Williams, CB, Boise State

The Atlanta Falcons' penultimate selection was Avery Williams. In his college career, the defensive back recorded 111 solo tackles and four interceptions. That said, all four interceptions came in his freshman and sophomore years. The Falcons are begging him to bolster their secondary that was torched in 2020, finishing the season at dead-last in air yards per game.

# 8 Round 6 Pick 187: Frank Darby, WR, Arizona State

With their last pick in this year's draft, the Atlanta Falcons selected Frank Darby. Weighing in at 201 lbs at 6'0", Darby barely avoids looking undersized in terms of weight and height. The senior was graded as a fifth-round option, which gives the Falcons hope that they stole a great value. That said, Darby looks like a developmental project who will likely have to start on special teams and then have to earn a backup role.