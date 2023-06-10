Baby Gronk has taken over social media as he's looking to become the next young football phenom. His father has played a pivotal role in his life and his brand promotion.

In an interview with The Athletic, the father was asked how much his son is making thus far:

"He is probably making about $100,000 a year. Promos, ads. That’s a combo of everything."

One former NFL player, Pat McAfee, shared his concerns over the young man. More specifically, McAfee noted how the father of the young football sensation could have a dire impact on his future:

"There's another 11-year-old that we've been introduced to here on the internet and I don't think anybody thinks he's going to be the next one but his dad is certainly making it feel as if he is the next one. Which I think some people with the brain can like kind of look in the future and say trouble is ahead."

The father took to Instagram to respond to Pat McAfee's comments that came with a warning towards the former Indianapolis Colts punter:

The father responds to McAfee. Credit: Baby Gronk's IG

He has become larger than life as there's reportedly an action figure of him already. The 10-year-old has to interact with some top-tier talent beyond the world of football. The social media craze started with an invitation from LSU gymnast and TikTok star Olivia Dunne.

The football phenom with Olivia Dunne. Credit: Baby Gronk's IG

The football phenom, whose real name is Madden San Miguel, has over 700K followers across social media and counting.

Who is Baby Gronk's dad?

His father is Jake San Miguel, a 35-year-old ex-musician and high school football player. He has been the main source of contact for anyone wanting to interact with his son.

Miguel has gone as far as renting a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van and is taking his son around the country for unofficial visits and to play in youth instructional football camps.

What position does Baby Gronk play?

The young man is a running back and safety and has visited some of the top colleges in America. He's taken visits to Purdue, Memphis, Texas Tech, and Rice just to name a few.

He has visited Purdue (L), Memphis (C), and Rice (R). Credit: Baby Gronk's IG

He won't be able to play any college football until the year 2031. Time will tell as to where the two-way player will start his collegiate journey.

