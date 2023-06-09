A 10-year-old kid named 'Baby Gronk' has been all over the news in the past few days. He was invited by LSU's star gymnast Olivia Dunne to visit the university, and ever since then, he has been the talk of the town.

Baby Gronk's real name is Madden San Miguel and he boasts a substantial following of over 700k across various social media platforms. He has been in the spotlight for over three years. However, a journalist named B.W. Carlin recently uncovered a hidden secret behind Madden's viral fame.

Here's what Carlin wrote on Twitter:

"This kid’s dad has DM’d LITERALLY every single professional sports account I’ve ever worked on 10+ times. Sometimes hundreds. Sports Illustrated, XFL, Barstool begging to be posted."

"It’s the saddest case of vicariously living through a kid I’ve ever seen. Hope it works out."

In the same Twitter thread, several other people also came forward to share their experiences of being approached by San Miguel's family. It can be stated that the strategy devised by the family of the 10-year-old prodigy has been successful, considering the significant media attention he is currently receiving.

With his continued presence in the spotlight, it is expected that Madden San Miguel will remain a prominent figure for years to come. If he truly possesses the potential to be the next Rob Gronkowski, it is highly likely that he will have a future in the NFL.

Who is Baby Gronk's dad, Jake San Miguel?

Baby Gronk's father's name is Jake San Miguel. He is 35 years old and is a Texas native, who has played high-school football and is also a musician. Jake laid out a plan for Madden's success from a young age, and so far, it has yielded positive results.

Reports suggest that the 10-year-old kid earns approximately six-digit numbers annually through endorsements, and this is just the beginning of his success. His father has already started taking him on unofficial visits to colleges that he may potentially play for in the future.

Jake San Miguel has left no stone unturned in preparing his child for a future as an NFL star. With his current lifestyle mirroring that of an athlete, Madden San Miguel is poised to gain even more fame and recognition in the years to come.

