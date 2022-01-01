Baker Mayfield claps back at death threats received online from Browns fanbase

For professional athletes like Baker Mayfield, social media can, unfortunately, be a dark place. The Cleveland Browns quarterback has had an injury-ridden season with many low moments. The Browns are 7-8, and Browns fans aren't thrilled at the prospect of Mayfield being the franchise quarterback.

Inexcusably, some fans have sent death threats to Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily Mayfield. Mayfield addressed those threats his family has received in a press conference on Thursday.

Baker Mayfield responds to death threats he and his wife have received from Browns fans

Baker Mayfield after throwing four interceptions vs. Green Bay Packers

When asked how he's reacted to the online threats, Baker Mayfield took a moment to pause and ponder his answer. Mayfield's answer shows how cruel the world can be. He told the media,

“It’s hard for me to say 'not to listen to it' because, you know, I have quite a bit of experience with a lot of opinions on the outside coming in. It’s hard when it comes down to somebody that you love, that you care about... She’s not able to change some of the outcomes of the games, or any at all, should I say. It’s just one of those things, you know, we’re in a world, in a society today there’s a lot of keyboard warriors that make empty threats and things like that, which it’s quite honestly ignorant when they go after people who aren’t directly involved in football. When you talk about taking your own life, killing somebody and all that, to me, that’s ignorance. I try not to listen to it because those aren’t the people I’d listen to if it was good or bad, regardless."

The most saddening part of Mayfield's comments is that his wife, Emily, has to go through this alongside him. Mayfield notes that she has no role in the outcome of his games. That fact makes the threats more personal.

Despite the mass number of haters that exist online, there are good people. One fan tweeted their support for the Mayfields and condemned those who have attacked them.

Brandon Ilarraza @LastFallnDomino If you’re sending death threats to @bakermayfield @emilywmayfield6 any member of the #Browns , or anyone else for that matter, you are not a browns fan. You’re a sociopath. Please stop watching football. You need to spend your time figuring out how to be a better person. If you’re sending death threats to @bakermayfield @emilywmayfield6 any member of the #Browns, or anyone else for that matter, you are not a browns fan. You’re a sociopath. Please stop watching football. You need to spend your time figuring out how to be a better person. https://t.co/EFprmKjMuT

No matter how a person is performing, sending death threats are the lowest someone can stoop. Just because Baker Mayfield has struggled in 2021 doesn't justify these actions by any means.

The Browns quarterback threw four interceptions last week, which ultimately cost his team against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Browns have a decision to make on whether Baker Mayfield is their guy in 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

He has one year left on his rookie deal, and the next two games will be his audition tape to decide if the Browns will move him or keep him.

Edited by Windy Goodloe