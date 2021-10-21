Baker Mayfield and other NFL players who could lose their starting position in Week 7

Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season is here and there are some interesting scenarios with starting quarterbacks. NFL players lose their starting jobs due to various factors such as performance and injuries. Team situations can also play a big role. Week 7 features three quarterbacks who have started most or all games for their teams in 2021 but could be on the bench.

Week 7 quarterback dilemmas

#3 - Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Baker Mayfield had started 51 consecutive games since his rookie season in 2018. Baker obviously wants to be out there but just couldn’t make it on a short week,” said HC Kevin Stefanski. “We know he will continue to do everything in his power to return as quickly as possible.” Baker Mayfield had started 51 consecutive games since his rookie season in 2018. Baker obviously wants to be out there but just couldn’t make it on a short week,” said HC Kevin Stefanski. “We know he will continue to do everything in his power to return as quickly as possible.”

Baker Mayfield will miss Week 7 due to an injury. The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. Case Keenum has already officially been named the starter. Baker Mayfield joins a long list of key injuries for the Browns in Week 7 including Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The Browns will also be without starting offensive tackles in Week 7.

Offensive line issues are not ideal for a Week 7 matchup with the Broncos, who have excellent pass rushers. The back-ups will have their hands full with superstar Von Miller and company. Case Keenum will make his first start for the Browns and try to steal a much-needed win on Thursday night. He and Kevin Stefanski had some success together when they were both with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017.

