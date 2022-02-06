NFL Trade Rumors: Analyst pegs Baker Mayfield as QB1 for Washington Commanders

Both Baker Mayfield and the Washington Commanders could be entering a new chapter in the 2022 season. The 2022 season will be the first in the Commanders' history, and they're on the hunt for a quarterback. Meanwhile, Mayfield could be on his way out of Cleveland and, therefore, onto a fresh start.

NFL writer Ian Wharton of Complex wrote an article on Jan. 14 that connected the dots between the Commanders and Mayfield. Wharton cited the Commanders needing to move on from Taylor Heinicke as their starter.

Baker Mayfield will play on his fifth-year option in 2022, at $18.8 million. That's one of the friendliest contracts in the NFL, as Mayfield would get one season to prove himself to the Commanders at an affordable cost for the franchise.

Cleveland Browns insider Tony Grossi tweeted it doesn't appear likely the Browns are re-signing Mayfield. The 2018 number one overall pick could have a new home sooner rather than later, and it could be in the nation's capital.

Baker Mayfield is looking to prove his value as a starting quarterback in the NFL

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers

Baker Mayfield's reputation has taken a hit due to his poor play during the 2021 season. Coming off leading the Browns to the playoffs in 2020, Mayfield and the Browns offense looked electrifying in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, Mayfield suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder in Week 2 and was never the same afterward. Mayfield pushed through the pain throughout the first nine games and played fine, albeit not at the level he could've if it weren't for his injury.

But in Week 10, Mayfield experienced a tipping point, and he never really recovered for the remainder of the season.

Brandon Coyle @CoyleNfl From 2020 week 7-2021 week 9 (18 games)

Baker Mayfield: 65%, 4,385 yards, 24 TDs, 5 ints, 101.5 passer rating

Maybe not the most full proof stats but enough evidence to show Baker was playing at a high level before his injury. I still believe he can turn this around, once healthy From 2020 week 7-2021 week 9 (18 games)Baker Mayfield: 65%, 4,385 yards, 24 TDs, 5 ints, 101.5 passer ratingMaybe not the most full proof stats but enough evidence to show Baker was playing at a high level before his injury. I still believe he can turn this around, once healthy

After throwing ten interceptions in his final six games, some around the league have wondered if Mayfield is damaged goods. But Mayfield's pedigree and positive tape from the 2018 and 2020 seasons should be enough to warrant one more shot.

The Commanders have a couple of weapons in place for their next quarterback set in stone. Terry McLaurin is a top-ten talent at wide receiver. He is just waiting for the right quarterback to help him breakout. Antonio Gibson has been a sparkplug for Washington's offense for the past two seasons.

Also Read Article Continues below

If Baker Mayfield can stay healthy, he could showcase he still has plenty left to offer in the NFL. That said, wherever he goes next, the pressure will be on him in an audition year to deliver.

Edited by Windy Goodloe