WATCH: Baker Mayfield teaches Panthers rookie Matt Corral tricks of the QB trade at training camp

The Carolina Panthers are one of the few teams in the NFL that are currently having a quarterback battle, and the frontrunner to win the job is Baker Mayfield.

This off-season, the Panthers acquired Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

They acquired Sam Darnold last off-season, hoping he could become their franchise quarterback after not panning out with the New York Jets. They've also added rookie Matt Corral.

As the three have engaged in a quarterback battle with Mayfield expected to win, the former Browns quarterback was seen coaching up the rookie Corral in practice this week.

It seems as if the Panthers will ride out with Mayfield as the starter, and the quarterback job is his to lose.

He started for the Panthers in their pre-season debut against the Washington Commanders on Saturday. Mayfield finished his debut 4-7 for 45 yards and looked solid. Darnold finished 2-3 for 16 yards and a touchdown.

Rookie quarterback Matt Corral didn't have the best debut. He completed one out of nine passes for 11 yards.

PJ Walker saw the most action out of any Panthers quarterback Saturday. He completed 10 out of 19 passes for 136 yards.

Could Matt Corral take over as the Panthers franchise quarterback if Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold don't work out?

Carolina Panthers v Washington Commanders

The Carolina Panthers drafted rookie quarterback Matt Corral in the third round (94th overall) of the 2022 NFL draft, making him the fourth quarterback taken in the draft.

Many expected Corral to go in the mid-rounds, and he landed with the Panthers. At the time, the Panthers hadn't acquired Mayfield.

Sam Darnold started most of the season last year for the Panthers after they acquired him from the Jets for a 2021 sixth-round pick and second- and fourth-round picks in 2022.

Darnold went 4-7 last year and had a low passer rating of 71.9, throwing just nine touchdowns in 11 games. Backup PJ Walker started in one game in which the Panthers picked up the win. The team also brought back Cam Newton for a few winless games.

This off-season, they acquired Mayfield, hoping he could rejuvenate his career in Carolina after an injury-riddled career in Cleveland slowed his progress. If he can't be the franchise quarterback that Carolina is looking for, Corral could be a future option in a few years if the team can develop him.

