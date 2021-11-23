Baker Mayfield's wife clarifies recent controversy for hinting at Browns players not being as tough as her husband

Baker Mayfield's wife wasn't alone in being frustrated with the Cleveland Browns. The Browns may be 6-5, but their season has been a disappointment.

Baker Mayfield has been injured all year and hasn't taken a step forward in his development.

Fans and media alike have accused the Browns of having a lack of toughness. The team has lacked a killer instinct.

Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily Mayfield, shared an Instagram story that took a jab at the Browns for their lack of toughness...except for Baker.

Emily has since deleted the shared post and tweeted that she has nothing but love for the Browns.

Baker Mayfield's wife clarifies the recent controversy

Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily, has since declared her innocence amid the controversy. The Browns didn't do their fans any favors in Week 11 by barely escaping the winless Detroit Lions.

Emily (Wilkinson) Mayfield @emilywmayfield6 angrybrownsfans @angrybrownsfans Emily Mayfield reposts about 500 stories on her Sunday IG (mostly of fans and their kids).



They tag her, she reposts it.



One of them was some guy saying “Baker Mayfield is hurt blah blah the other players need to get tougher”



She took it down when it was pointed out. Relax. Emily Mayfield reposts about 500 stories on her Sunday IG (mostly of fans and their kids).They tag her, she reposts it.One of them was some guy saying “Baker Mayfield is hurt blah blah the other players need to get tougher”She took it down when it was pointed out. Relax. https://t.co/3sbTC7aegZ I also love the guys on this team. I respect every single one of them. Make a story out of whatever you want; I’m NEVER hating on them. They put it out there every week, many have injuries no one ever hears about, and they’re all tough as hell! twitter.com/angrybrownsfan… I also love the guys on this team. I respect every single one of them. Make a story out of whatever you want; I’m NEVER hating on them. They put it out there every week, many have injuries no one ever hears about, and they’re all tough as hell! twitter.com/angrybrownsfan…

Mayfield specifically had a poor performance that resulted in boos from the home fans in Cleveland. The former number one pick has done his best to shoulder the offense this season.

But it's hard to do that considering the number of injuries he's suffered this season.

This year alone, he's battled a torn labrum in his left shoulder that he suffered in Week 2. He re-injured it in Week 6 and had to miss a game.

He's also dealt with a knee injury that he suffered in Week 10 in their humiliating loss to the New England Patriots.

Baker Mayfield's wife happened to share the Instagram story she did after one of Mayfield's worst games of the year. The former Heisman winner threw for a mere 176 yards and had two bad interceptions.

After the game concluded, Mayfield exited with his head down and didn't celebrate with his teammates. It was uncharacteristic for the Browns quarterback to do that.

But he said on Monday that he's not letting the fans who booed him get to him.

Camryn Justice @camijustice #Browns Baker Mayfield on the fans who booed him yesterday: "Those are probably the same fans who won't be quiet when we're on offense and trying to operate. So really don't care." #Browns Baker Mayfield on the fans who booed him yesterday: "Those are probably the same fans who won't be quiet when we're on offense and trying to operate. So really don't care."

Browns fans are divided about Baker Mayfield's future

Due to Mayfield's struggles this season, there are contingents of fans who don't want him extended. Some would like to see him benched this season.

He'll be on his fifth-year option next season, but could hit the open market in 2023.

The Browns haven't become consistent winners like they thought they would in Mayfield's fourth year. Baker Mayfield's wife supports him, but the fans are left wanting more than they've gotten this year.

The remaining six games the Browns play will go a long way in deciding Mayfield and the team's futures.

