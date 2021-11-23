Baker Mayfield's wife clarifies recent controversy for hinting at Browns players not being as tough as her husband

Baker Mayfield's wife wasn't alone in being frustrated with the Cleveland Browns. The Browns may be 6-5, but their season has been a disappointment.
Baker Mayfield has been injured all year and hasn't taken a step forward in his development.
Fans and media alike have accused the Browns of having a lack of toughness. The team has lacked a killer instinct.
Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily Mayfield, shared an Instagram story that took a jab at the Browns for their lack of toughness...except for Baker.
Emily has since deleted the shared post and tweeted that she has nothing but love for the Browns.
Baker Mayfield's wife clarifies the recent controversy
Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily, has since declared her innocence amid the controversy. The Browns didn't do their fans any favors in Week 11 by barely escaping the winless Detroit Lions.
Mayfield specifically had a poor performance that resulted in boos from the home fans in Cleveland. The former number one pick has done his best to shoulder the offense this season.
But it's hard to do that considering the number of injuries he's suffered this season.
This year alone, he's battled a torn labrum in his left shoulder that he suffered in Week 2. He re-injured it in Week 6 and had to miss a game.
He's also dealt with a knee injury that he suffered in Week 10 in their humiliating loss to the New England Patriots.
Baker Mayfield's wife happened to share the Instagram story she did after one of Mayfield's worst games of the year. The former Heisman winner threw for a mere 176 yards and had two bad interceptions.
After the game concluded, Mayfield exited with his head down and didn't celebrate with his teammates. It was uncharacteristic for the Browns quarterback to do that.
But he said on Monday that he's not letting the fans who booed him get to him.
Browns fans are divided about Baker Mayfield's future
Due to Mayfield's struggles this season, there are contingents of fans who don't want him extended. Some would like to see him benched this season.
He'll be on his fifth-year option next season, but could hit the open market in 2023.
The Browns haven't become consistent winners like they thought they would in Mayfield's fourth year. Baker Mayfield's wife supports him, but the fans are left wanting more than they've gotten this year.
The remaining six games the Browns play will go a long way in deciding Mayfield and the team's futures.
